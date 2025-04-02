JOSEP GARCIA READY TO RACE ENDUROGP 2025

Garcia will once again contest both the EnduroGP and Enduro1 categories in 2025, determined to defend his titles aboard his championship-winning KTM 250 EXC-F. Despite suffering a training crash in February that resulted in a fractured collarbone, Josep is close to returning to full fitness. Garcia has continued to push hard in his recovery and is ready to give his all at round one in Portugal. Garcia’s 2024 season was exceptional, dominating both the EnduroGP and Enduro1 World Championships. His title-winning performance at the final round of the season in France showcased both his speed and consistency. He secured the EnduroGP crown with seven test wins on day one, before clinching the Enduro1 title the following day. Adding to his success, the Spaniard made history at the 98th FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE), claiming his fourth consecutive outright individual victory after winning five of six race days on home soil. The 2025 FIM EnduroGP World Championship spans seven rounds, beginning in Portugal this weekend. The GP of Spain follows in May, marking a special home round for Josep Garcia in Oliana. The series then heads to Sweden later that month before moving to Wales in early August. The final stretch sees back-to-back rounds in France and Italy in September, before the season concludes in Germany in October.

Josep Garcia: “Heading into the 2025 EnduroGP season, I’m feeling really good! Preseason testing is one of the most important periods of time of the season, but this year it has been a bit complicated for me. I had a crash and broke my collarbone, which meant that I lost one month of bike time, so I’ve had to delay a lot of my training. Despite that setback, this year I’m feeling quite relaxed as I have a good base – I’m on the same bike, in the same classes, and after last year, I know I can succeed with this setup. Heading into this season, I’m going to give it my all in Portugal so we can see where we’re at and then make adjustments based on that, as we have a few weeks until round two to make up some lost time in terms of training on the bike. My main goals for the 2025 championship are the same as last year: to defend my EnduroGP and Enduro1 crowns! The calendar is really exciting for this year as there are some races we visited last year, and some that haven’t been on the calendar for a while, but I have been successful at in the past. I’m really looking forward to the GP of Spain in Oliana, it’s very close to my home so it feels really special already. I’m also running the number one plate this year, as all my close friends, family, and the team agreed that it would be really cool. I earned that plate last year after a dream-come-true season, so being able to carry it into 2025 is something I’m proud of. Being part of the Red Bull KTM family is everything to me, to go from riding my first KTM at six years old to racing EnduroGP as reigning champion now, it’s been an incredible journey which just keeps getting better. I can’t wait to get going in Portugal this weekend!”

Fabio Farioli – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager: “Josep is back! He’s on the bike again and I think mentally, he is feeling really strong even though he’s recovering from surgery which only happened around a month ago. Hopefully he won’t push too hard at the start of the season and will instead focus on staying fit and consistent. He is a warrior, and I’m confident that he will be able to fight for the title. Our goal is always to get the best results possible, so the EnduroGP and Enduro1 titles are our aim again, as well as another 6DAYS victory. Last year was a really impressive season, and this year will not be an easy one either. But we have the best team, bike, rider and backing from KTM, so I think we can come out on top again.”