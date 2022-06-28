Josephine Bruno Reflects on Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup Debut

Off the back of her impressive campaign in the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Cup Italy, Josephine Bruno was one of seven wildcards to join the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup at the latest Misano round, contributing to the record 28 entries in support of the FIM Superbike World Championship.

Prior to the weekend, the Italian youngster had just claimed the Women’s title in the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Cup Italy, capping off her 100 percent winning record with victory in the Vallelunga finale. These results also saw her claim 12th in the overall standings, taking a pair of top 10 finishes.

Alongside this, Josephine has also been impressing in her first year of the Women’s European Supersport 300 Cup. Contesting the series with the Yamaha R3, she currently sits fifth in the standings, which is being led by bLU cRU graduate and two-time champion Beatriz Neila, scoring her maiden podium at Valencia.

Josephine spoke on how her previous experience compared to her first outing in the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup: “Before I joined the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup round as a wildcard, I had been racing in the Italian championship and Women’s European Cup. Obviously, in Misano the competition was the highest I’ve faced so far. Everyone’s on the exact same machinery, so no rider has an advantage over the other.

“There are many riders who have the possibility to fight for the win. The talent is extremely good and they were really fast across all the sessions, even though a lot of them had not raced here before.”

Kicking off the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup round, Josephine was in the mix during Free Practice at the Italian venue, but was unable to capitalise on her full potential in qualifying later that day, after another rider made contact with the rear of her R3.

This forced her to start 23rd on the grid, and after a jump start penalty in Race 1 dropped her to the back, she made good progress in Race 2. Josephine was fighting for a top 15 result throughout and eventually crossed the line in 20th, just over a second behind a points-paying finish.

“The whole weekend was an absolutely incredible experience, starting with free practice all the way to the second race,” reflected Josephine. “It wasn’t the smoothest weekend for me overall, but I am happy that I was able to show my competitiveness particularly in Race 2. As I said, the level was really high and I didn’t have the same amount of racing experience as many of the riders.

“I really hope to get the opportunity to join the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup again in the future, it was an extraordinary experience, so thank you to Yamaha for giving me this opportunity. I have learned a lot that is sure to help me in the other series I’m contesting.”