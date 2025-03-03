Karlis Reisulis kicks off 2025 MX2 World Championship with Eighth Overall

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team’s Karlis Reisulis has started the 2025 MX2 World Championship with eighth overall at the MXGP of Argentina. Showing impressive speed across the two Grand Prix races, Reisulis improved upon his 12th in Race One with a much stronger seventh in Race Two. Reisulis’ teammates, Thibault Benistant and Rick Elzinga, delivered consistent finishes to secure 11th and 14th overall, respectively.

Heavy rain in the lead-up to Race One created a technical Cordoba circuit for the opening race of 2025. The brand-new venue hosted round one and featured a fast layout with plenty of jumps and multiple lines creating some spectacular racing. However, once the sun appeared halfway through Race One, the track dried rapidly, creating perfect conditions for Race Two.

From starting inside the top 10 in Race One, Reisulis put together an impressive charge during the opening laps to move into fifth by lap six. Disaster struck the Latvian mid-race, however, when he fell from his bike after a jump and was unable to remount while some of the chasing pack jumped over him. Rejoining the race in 13th after losing considerable time in the incident, Reisulis held that position to the finish line.

Another great start in Race Two set the 19-year-old up for a strong result. Posting fast lap times and reaching as high as fifth, the youngster began to tire in the hot and humid weather and he dropped to seventh at the finish. Ultimately placing eighth overall on the day, Reisulis also lies eighth in the series standings after round one.

Despite enduring a minor illness in the lead-up to the MXGP of Argentina, Benistant was still eager to begin the season with an impressive showing. The Frenchman started mid-pack in Race One and charged hard to cross the finish line in 11th. For Race Two, a top-10 start followed by consistent laps led to an eventual 10th for 11th overall. With the points secured added to his Qualifying Race points, Benistant leaves Argentina ninth in the MX2 World Championship standings.

Elzinga lined up for round one after suffering a pre-season injury that limited his time aboard his Yamaha YZ250FM. Going 10-14 on the day for 14th overall gives the likeable Dutchman a base to build from as he continues to return to full fitness.

The FIM Motocross World Championship now returns to Europe with round two taking place in Cozar, Spain, over the weekend of March 15-16.

Click here for all the results from the MXGP of Argentina.

Karlis Reisulis

8th MXGP of Argentina, 23-points

8th MX2 Championship Standings, 27-points

“My riding was really good this weekend but it was just so hot. I really need to work on training in the heat as the overall result isn’t acceptable. But, the positives are that I had good speed and I learned a lot, so I’m looking forward to the next GP.”

Thibault Benistant

11th MXGP of Argentina, 21-points

9th MX2 Championship Standings, 26-points

“Today was not so good and not the way I wanted to start the season. I’ve been sick for the last few days and I rode a little stiff on the bike. In training I ride really well so I need to find a way of transferring this to the races and then ride like I know I can.”

Rick Elzinga

14th MXGP of Argentina, 18-points

14th MX2 Championship Standings, 18-points

“I didn’t have a great Qualifying Race and that meant I didn’t get a good gate pick for today’s races. So, I was in the mid-pack both times and then my pace was ok, around eighth to 10th fastest on lap times, but it was my starts that held me back. I rode more this weekend than what I have in the last five weeks so I can’t complain, and I have plenty of positives to take away from here.”