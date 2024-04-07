Kawasaki Good Times Demo Tour Dates & Off-Road Experience Tours April & May 2024

APRIL 2024

APR 3 – 7, 2024

GOOD TIMES DEMO TOUR @ ARIZONA BIKE WEEK – SCOTTSDALE, AZ

WestWorld of Scottsdale @ 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

The Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is back on the road in 2024, bringing our exciting lineup of motorcycles to Arizona Bike Week.

APR 11 – 14, 2024

OFF-ROAD EXPERIENCE TOUR @ COUNTRY THUNDER – CHANDLER, AZ

Country Thunder @ 20585 E Water Way, Florence, AZ 85132

Kawasaki is bringing the Good Times™ to COUNTRY THUNDER on Aprill 11-14, 2024.

APR 13, 2024

ELEKTRODE EXPERIENCE @ SUPERCROSS – FOXBOROUGH, MA

GILLETTE STADIUM @ 1 PATRIOT PL, FOXBOROUGH, MA 02035

The Kawasaki ELEKTRODE™ Experience is making a pitstop at eight of the seventeen 2024 Monster Energy Supercros races this year in the FanFest (pit area).

APR 13 – 14, 2024

GOOD TIMES DEMO TOUR @ MOTOGP CIRCUIT OF AMERICAS – AUSTIN, TX

MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas @ 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX 78617

The Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is back on the road in 2024, bringing our exciting lineup of motorcycles to the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas.

APR 20, 2024

ELEKTRODE EXPERIENCE @ SUPERCROSS – NASHVILLE, TN

NISSAN STADIUM @ 1 TITANS WAY, NASHVILLE, TN 37213

The Kawasaki ELEKTRODE™ Experience is making a pitstop at eight of the seventeen 2024 Monster Energy Supercros races this year in the FanFest (pit area).

APR 26 – 27, 2024

GOOD TIMES DEMO TOUR – AUSTIN, TX

RIDENOW AUSTIN @ 11405 N INTERSTATE 35, Austin, TX 78753-2802

The Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is back on the road in 2024, bringing our exciting lineup of motorcycles to a dealership near you.

APR 27, 2024

ELEKTRODE EXPERIENCE @ SUPERCROSS – PHILADELPHIA, PA

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD @ ONE LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD WAY, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148

The Kawasaki ELEKTRODE™ Experience is making a pitstop at eight of the seventeen 2024 Monster Energy Supercros races this year in the FanFest (pit area).

APR 27 – 28, 2024

OFF-ROAD EXPERIENCE TOUR @ NASCAR WURTH 400 – DOVER, DE

Dover International Speedway @ 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901

Kawasaki is bringing the Good Times™ to NASCAR for the Wurth 400 on April 27-28, 2024.

MAY 2024

MAY 3 – 4, 2024

GOOD TIMES DEMO TOUR – PLANO, TX

PLANO KAWASAKI @ 3405 N Central EXPY, Plano, TX 75023-6904

The Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is back on the road in 2024, bringing our exciting lineup of motorcycles to a dealership near you.

MAY 11 – 12, 2024

OFF-ROAD EXPERIENCE TOUR @ NASCAR GOODYEAR 400 – DARLINGTON, SC

Darlington Raceway @ 1301 Harry Byrd Hwy, Darlington, SC 29532

Kawasaki is bringing the Good Times™ to NASCAR for the Goodyear 400 on May 11-12, 2024.

MAY 24, 2024 – JUN 1, 2024

GOOD TIMES DEMO TOUR @ OHIO BIKE WEEK – SANDUSKY, OH

Ohio Bike Week @ 5316 Milan Rd UNIT 2, Sandusky, OH 44870

The Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is back on the road in 2024, bringing our exciting lineup of motorcycles to Ohio Bike Week.

MAY 25 – 26, 2024

OFF-ROAD EXPERIENCE TOUR @ NASCAR COCA-COLA 600 – CONCORD, NC

Charlotte Motor Speedway @ 5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027

Kawasaki is bringing the Good Times™ to NASCAR for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25-26, 2024.

