Kawasaki Good Times Demo Tour Dates & Off-Road Experience Tours April & May 2024

APRIL 2024
APR 3 – 7, 2024
GOOD TIMES DEMO TOUR @ ARIZONA BIKE WEEK – SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WestWorld of Scottsdale @ 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is back on the road in 2024, bringing our exciting lineup of motorcycles to Arizona Bike Week.
APR 11 – 14, 2024
OFF-ROAD EXPERIENCE TOUR @ COUNTRY THUNDER – CHANDLER, AZ
Country Thunder @ 20585 E Water Way, Florence, AZ 85132
Kawasaki is bringing the Good Times™ to COUNTRY THUNDER on Aprill 11-14, 2024.
APR 13, 2024
ELEKTRODE EXPERIENCE @ SUPERCROSS – FOXBOROUGH, MA
GILLETTE STADIUM @ 1 PATRIOT PL, FOXBOROUGH, MA 02035
The Kawasaki ELEKTRODE™ Experience is making a pitstop at eight of the seventeen 2024 Monster Energy Supercros races this year in the FanFest (pit area).
APR 13 – 14, 2024
GOOD TIMES DEMO TOUR @ MOTOGP CIRCUIT OF AMERICAS – AUSTIN, TX
MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas @ 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX 78617
The Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is back on the road in 2024, bringing our exciting lineup of motorcycles to the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas.
APR 20, 2024
ELEKTRODE EXPERIENCE @ SUPERCROSS – NASHVILLE, TN
NISSAN STADIUM @ 1 TITANS WAY, NASHVILLE, TN 37213
The Kawasaki ELEKTRODE™ Experience is making a pitstop at eight of the seventeen 2024 Monster Energy Supercros races this year in the FanFest (pit area).
APR 26 – 27, 2024
GOOD TIMES DEMO TOUR – AUSTIN, TX
RIDENOW AUSTIN @ 11405 N INTERSTATE 35, Austin, TX 78753-2802
The Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is back on the road in 2024, bringing our exciting lineup of motorcycles to a dealership near you.
APR 27, 2024
ELEKTRODE EXPERIENCE @ SUPERCROSS – PHILADELPHIA, PA
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD @ ONE LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD WAY, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148
The Kawasaki ELEKTRODE™ Experience is making a pitstop at eight of the seventeen 2024 Monster Energy Supercros races this year in the FanFest (pit area).
APR 27 – 28, 2024
OFF-ROAD EXPERIENCE TOUR @ NASCAR WURTH 400 – DOVER, DE
Dover International Speedway @ 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
Kawasaki is bringing the Good Times™ to NASCAR for the Wurth 400 on April 27-28, 2024.
MAY 2024
MAY 3 – 4, 2024
GOOD TIMES DEMO TOUR – PLANO, TX
PLANO KAWASAKI @ 3405 N Central EXPY, Plano, TX 75023-6904
The Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is back on the road in 2024, bringing our exciting lineup of motorcycles to a dealership near you.
MAY 11 – 12, 2024
OFF-ROAD EXPERIENCE TOUR @ NASCAR GOODYEAR 400 – DARLINGTON, SC
Darlington Raceway @ 1301 Harry Byrd Hwy, Darlington, SC 29532
Kawasaki is bringing the Good Times™ to NASCAR for the Goodyear 400 on May 11-12, 2024.
MAY 24, 2024 – JUN 1, 2024
GOOD TIMES DEMO TOUR @ OHIO BIKE WEEK – SANDUSKY, OH
Ohio Bike Week @ 5316 Milan Rd UNIT 2, Sandusky, OH 44870
The Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is back on the road in 2024, bringing our exciting lineup of motorcycles to Ohio Bike Week.
MAY 25 – 26, 2024
OFF-ROAD EXPERIENCE TOUR @ NASCAR COCA-COLA 600 – CONCORD, NC
Charlotte Motor Speedway @ 5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027
Kawasaki is bringing the Good Times™ to NASCAR for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25-26, 2024.