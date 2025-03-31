Korie Steede captures season-first victory at Camp Coker Bullet GNCC

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede captured her first victory of season 2025 at Round 4 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in South Carolina, charging for the entire duration of the race to claim a well-earned WXC Class win.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series – Round 4 Equipped with the Husqvarna FC 250, Steede entered the Camp Coker Bullet round looking to keep her podium streak alive, which stretches back to the opening round of GNCC this year. In emphatic fashion, the WXC Class contender would do just that, capturing her first win of 2025 after making a decisive pass in the closing stages of the race. As a result, Steede moves to within six points of the series lead after four rounds.

commented Steede. “I started super-strong and then I slowly started to fade back once we got into lapped riders… I’m not sure what it was, but I was struggling a lot in the beginning getting around them. I finally reset and started riding well toward the end and closed the gap on [Rachael] Archer. With about one mile to go, I ended up making the pass! I absolutely sent it on the last lap and it paid off, so I an super-stoked on the day.” “Man, this one feels good!”“I started super-strong and then I slowly started to fade back once we got into lapped riders… I’m not sure what it was, but I was struggling a lot in the beginning getting around them. I finally reset and started riding well toward the end and closed the gap on [Rachael] Archer. With about one mile to go, I ended up making the pass! I absolutely sent it on the last lap and it paid off, so I an super-stoked on the day.”

For former GNCC Series Champion Craig DeLong, an eighth-place position in the XC1 Open Pro Class for Round 4 marked a consistent top 10 performance at Camp Coker equipped with the Husqvarna FX 350, with the 28-year-old looking for more in Round 5 next time out.

said Delong. “I’m ready to regroup, get my mind right and get back to being up front in Tennessee.” “Disappointing results after a long day of racing on a rough track,”“I’m ready to regroup, get my mind right and get back to being up front in Tennessee.”

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Ben Kelley, KTM

2. Liam Draper, Yamaha

3. Steward Baylor Jr, Kawasaki

8. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

WXC Class Results

1. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Rachael Archer, Kawasaki

3. Danielle McDonald, Yamaha

Upcoming Offroad Races – April 2025

4/12: National Hare and Hound – Round 4

4/13: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 5

4/13: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 4

4/20: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 5

4/27: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 5