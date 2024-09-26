Krämer Motorcycles USA Partners with KYT Americas for the MotoAmerica Talent Cup

September 2024 – KYT Americas will officially partner with Krämer Motorcycles USA for the upcoming inaugural season of the MotoAmerica Talent Cup, to provide competitors with a support package that incentivizes and rewards those entering the new series.

All riders that purchase a new Krämer APX-350 MA for the series will be eligible for the following support package (upon signing a support agreement with KYT Americas):

One free KYT racing helmet (model TBD) 50% off all helmets and accessories during the 2025 Talent Cup season Free trackside support including tear-offs and helmet prep/cleaning One free KYT “track pack” (swag and accessories) Podium bonus eligibility (bonus details provided in support contract) Grand Prize eligibility (bonus details provided in support contract)

KYT Americas will offer the overall winner of the 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup an official contract for support during the 2026 MotoAmerica season – an official contract will consist of a salary as well as a podium bonus program and full product support.

KYT, known for their world class helmets, is proud to have played a role in supporting youth racing in the USA and around the world. KYT is the official helmet of the FIM MiniGP World Series Finale and KYT was the official helmet of the now defunct North America Talent Cup. KYT is also one of the leading supporters of young riders in the MotoAmerica Junior Cup, which is being replaced by this new series.

“We wanted to find a unique way to support this new class and specifically reward the competitors. Offering a Grand Prize in the form of an official contract the following year is a great carrot for riders to chase, not to mention the support that they will get during the year. KYT Americas is racer owned and operated and we don’t shy away from supporting the sport that we love!” said KYT Racer Support Manager Brandon Cretu.

“Krämer Motorcycles USA is excited to count KYT as one of its technical partners in the new MotoAmerica Talent Cup,” said Jensen Beeler, CEO of Krämer Motorcycles USA. “KYT’s commitment to young racers cannot be overstated, and the total support package they are offering to Talent Cup racers is in direct alignment with the overall goal of this series, which is to develop and support fast and upcoming American road racers. We look forward to working with Brandon and the whole KYT team this season.”

Riders should stay tuned for announcements regarding applications for this program and other pertinent information.

For more information about KYT and its commitment to motorsports at all levels, please visit www.kytamericas.com.

About The MotoAmerica Talent Cup: The new MotoAmerica Talent Cup takes the place of the current Junior Cup class at MotoAmerica’s Championship rounds with riders aged 14-21 doing battle on purpose-built Krämer racing motorcycles, which are race-ready and powered by 350cc KTM power plants. The spec-racing class provides a better package for MotoAmerica’s young stars to hone their skills than the production-class motorcycles used in the Junior Cup class since 2018. The new Talent Cup will be a part of the “Road To MotoGP” program, with the top-five finishers getting invitations to try out for the prestigious Red Bull Rookies Cup.

About Krämer Motorcycles USA: Krämer Motorcycles USA imports purpose-built track-only road racing motorcycles into North America for amateur and professional racers and track day enthusiasts. More information is available at kramermotorcyclesusa.com.

About KYT: At KYT, we incorporate over two decades of experience in world-class competition into sleek, race-engineered helmets designed to protect and perform. Our designs offer optimal ventilation and aerodynamics while maintaining the highest level of crash protection. Since 1998, KYT’s intense focus on the competitive environment allows us to produce a helmet with quality and function designed to perform at the highest level of motorsports and performance. KYT America now brings its industry leading safety, style, and service to one of the most innovative motorcycle markets in the world.