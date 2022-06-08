KTM alliance with Cardo creates new Packtalk Edge

The KTM PACKTALK Edge is the top-of-the-range mobile communication and connectivity unit for riders and has been especially created for ‘orange bleeders’ ready to share their experiences whether ripping up the tarmac, terrorizing a trail or getting ruthless with a rut.

KTM’s alignment with Cardo Systems means the KTM PACKTALK Edge comes with a distinctive KTM color and graphic but many other attributes. First of all, the Bluetooth unit is water, dust and mudproof and comes with unique ‘Air Mount’ which means it can be quickly and easily magnet mounted to any helmet. Forget about tools and antennas also: the KTM PACKTALK Edge is as easy to handle as any KTM model.

The Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) software means up to 15 bikes can hook-up to the same signal with an 8 km range (1.6 km rider to rider). Deep wideband intercom quality is fused with speaker excellence provided by renowned supplier JBL and a new generation of noise cancelling microphone. The mic itself benefits from the Natural Voice operation engine meaning the KTM PACKTALK Edge can be activated by a simple voice command. 13 hours of battery life comes courtesy of a 1-2 hour charging period (through a USB-C port) and full compatibility with KTMconnect or other App options.

Cardo Systems was established in 2004 and has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems. In 2015 it introduced the world’s first mesh powered communication protocol into the motorcycle market. The company’s products, now available in over 100 countries, are the world’s leading communication devices for the motorcycle industry.

Federico Valentini, KTM Head of Global Marketing: “Our alliance with Cardo means we can celebrate two things that are really important to us at KTM. The first is equipping KTM riders with leading technology to maximize their riding experience and we know that Cardo are one of the best partners to be able to achieve this. The KTM PACKTALK Edge is a great piece of kit that will really help make a difference to any shared trip with say a KTM DUKE or KTM ADVENTURE. The second is making sure that any journey with a KTM is as fun and thrilling and memorable as it can be. If this is done with friends or bike buddies then even better and where the KTM PACKTALK Edge becomes pretty indispensable.”

Shachar Harari, VP of Business Development at Cardo Systems: “It is an absolute pleasure to join forces with KTM to offer riders the most advanced PACKTALK EDGE KTM-branded device. As a motorcyclist, as soon as you see orange, your mind instantly knows it’s KTM. Alongside its broad range of powerwear, riders are able to express their brand loyalty all the way through to their communications device.”

KTM and Cardo PackTalk Essential info

// Special Edition KTM PACKTALK Edge of the Cardo Systems PACKTALK bold device

// Waterproof, dustproof, mudproof external unit attached with a magnetic system to any helmet

// High-end Bluetooth device with voice operated system and control, JBL-spec and quality speakers

// Connects up to 15 riders across an 8 km range

// Two hour fully charged for 13 hours talk time