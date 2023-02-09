KTM AND MOTOREX: TWENTY YEARS STRONG PARTNERSHIP

The KTM Group’s racing and production alliance with high quality lubricant firm, Motorex, will reach two decades of longevity in 2023. A renewed deal between Europe’s largest motorcycle manufacturer and the Swiss specialists will continue to see Motorex as the ‘first fill’ choice for the KTM Group’s brands as well as the principal option in various world championship race disciplines.

KTM and Motorex marked a strong momentum of progress, growth and outstanding success since the first formalisation between the companies for competition in 2003. Motorex, established in Langenthal, Switzerland over 105 years ago was able to bring their immaculate production standards and advanced oil solutions to the KTM serial production line as well a race paddocks around the world.

KTM claimed the first of their 19 DAKAR rally victories in 2001 and then counted on Motorex’s contribution through a run of rally supremacy. The same lofty standards towards product development and first-class solutions have helped amassed over 330 FIM world titles to the KTM archive, running through Grand Prix wins and podium appearances in Enduro and MXGP (where KTM owned premier class crowns from 2010-2014, 2017, 2018 and 2021, and MX2 championships in 2004, 2008-2014, 2016-2020 and 2022), AMA Supercross and AMA Pro National Motocross and MotoGP™, Moto3™ and Moto2™.

Motorex’s has not only affected peerless achievement on track but has been a notable ingredient in the thrilling performance and character of KTM production motorcycles, especially during the expansion of the portfolio that saw the Austrian company post another record sales year in 2022 with over 375,000 units sold worldwide.

Hubert Trunkenpolz, Member of the Executive Board, KTM AG: “KTM and Motorex is a shining example of two partners with mutual goals for the best possible standards. We have a long and exciting story together, both in racing and with how we have been able to expand our production and reach. Motorex will continue to be our premium lubricant for every motorcycle that rolls out of our factory and will be present in a great many of our immensely successful race teams. We’ve come two decades together and we hope for more.”



Edi Fischer, CEO, and Ronald Kabella, Director of Powersports at MOTOREX AG: “Trust and reliability are essential qualities in any partnership. And numerous joint projects in the areas of first fill, series production, the global aftermarket and racing over the past 20 years have only served to strengthen them. Even after nearly 120 world championships involving countless hours of nervous anticipation, nail-biting and finger-crossing at the race track, our collaboration has lost none of its allure. Both partners are thoroughly convinced that the partnership between KTM and MOTOREX will deliver more interesting results in the future too. And we’re proud to play our part in the continuing success story of the KTM GROUP going forward.”