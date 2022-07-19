KTM DOMINATES 2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR E-MOTOCROSS SERIES

Led home by series winner Timoteï Cez, the top six overall finishers in this year’s European Junior e-Motocross Series all achieved their successes aboard the state-of-the-art KTM SX-E 5 minicycle! With Cez winning three of the five rounds, further victories went to Cameron Berry and Austin Edwards, making it a stellar 2022 series for the all-conquering SX-E5.

The 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series was dominated by riders competing on the KTM SX-E 5 as the all-electric machine showed off its Ready to Race credentials in no uncertain terms. With many competitors using the highly capable bike to their advantage, the overall podium at each event bar one saw KTM take a clean sweep of the rostrum. The SX-E 5 was the bike of choice for talented young racers with aspirations of reaching MXGP.

Touring Europe during the summer months, the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series was contested over five events alongside the MXGP World Championship. Up until the final two rounds, the action took place on a shortened race track before the season-ending, double-header event in Loket, Czech Republic saw riders take on a full length MXGP circuit for the very first time.

The longer, hardpack track suited the series winner Timoteï and his SX-E 5. On Saturday, a flawless display of riding saw the young KTM star take victory in both races and retake the series lead ahead of the fifth and final round held on Sunday. Needing just 22 points to secure the title at round five, an opening moto fifth was followed by his sixth race win of the season in moto two, placing him second overall on the day and with it ensuring he lifted the series winner’s trophy. Later this year in September, the youngster will get to enjoy his exclusive prize – an all-expenses paid trip to watch the FIM Motocross of Nations in the USA for himself and a guest!

After only missing the overall podium once throughout the season while winning six of the 10 races he contested, the young Frenchman is a worthy winner of the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series.

All riders who competed on the KTM SX-E 5 minicycle received a selection of exciting products from the KTM PowerWear range. Designed with the same winning intent as all KTM motocross models, the pit wear, merchandise, and accessories provided ensured all young riders enjoyed a professional appearance when away from the racetrack. Furthermore, those who competed in the full five-round series on the SX-E 5 will now be invited to join an end-of-season training camp together with representatives from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Season highlights are available to stream for free on MXGP-TV.com with a simple sign-up required to access all of this year’s exciting racing action.

Federico Valentini – Vice President Global Motorcycle Marketing: “For KTM, the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series has been a huge success. Not only was the series winner, Timoteï Cez, riding a KTM SX-E 5, but every round saw a KTM victory, and in the final standings, seven of the top-10 riders rode an SX-E 5. Even outside of this success, this bike was by far the most popular model in the series which shows that our commitment to e-mobility, and developing this bike in particular, has been recognised by Europe’s best young racers. This year we have witnessed some great racing but more importantly, the level of interest in the series has really grown throughout this season. The final two rounds saw a full line-up of 40 riders for the first time ever and it was broadcast live on MXGP-TV too, another first for the series. Congratulations once again to Timoteï and all riders, and their families, who chose to race the KTM SX-E 5.”

Final Standings – 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series



1. Timoteï Cez (FRA), KTM, 210 points

2. Austin Edwards (GBR), KTM, 187

3. Elias Eder (AUT), KTM, 173

4. Logan Liberal Rodas (ESP), KTM, 170

5. Cameron Berry (GBR), KTM, 169

6. Adan Quesada (ESP), KTM, 124

7. Riccardo Galia (ITA), GASGAS, 124

8. Ares Gil (ESP), Husqvarna, 107

9. Alejandto Mellado (ESP), KTM, 101

10. Tao Corretel (BEL), GASGAS, 85