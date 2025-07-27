Magnificent Manzi Extends Championship Lead with Hungarian Double

Stefano Manzi extended his championship lead with a masterful double victory at the all-new Balaton Park circuit in Hungary this weekend. After a dominant win on Saturday, the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing rider followed this up with another stunning display on Sunday.

It was Can Öncü who led the way at the first corner on the opening lap after contact between GMT94 Yamaha team-mates Sergio Garcia and Lucas Mahias, with Manzi completing the opening lap in a somewhat distant third. Manzi didn’t wait long to get to the front, but Simon Jespersen put up a fight for the Italian before he eventually broke clear to take the win by almost two seconds.

Unable to match Manzi’s pace, Can Öncü (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros WorldSSP Team) was left to fight for the final spot on the podium, and it was a close fight with Oli Bayliss pushing him until the very final lap.

Roberto Garcia (GMT94 Yamaha) finished seventh after his off-track excursion at the first turn while Aldi Satya Mahendra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing), who was running well inside the top ten early in the race, finished 12th. Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) finished 17th.

Heading into the summer break, Manzi’s championship lead is now up to 59 points over Öncü with four rounds of the 2025 season remaining.

Stefano Manzi – Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing

Race 1: 1st, Race 2: 1st, Championship Standings: 1st (294 points)

“It was a super good race, and I started from pole position but got dropped a bit by Öncü and Jespersen in the first lap, but I was being patient as I knew I’d chosen the hard rear tyre and it would come good later in the race. The pace they set was not super strong in the beginning, so I wanted to take the lead so I made the passes and tried to do my own pace and I was strong, I set the lap record but then I lost the gap I’d built with a small mistake in Turn 2 and it was impossible to drop Jespersen in the end, but I am super glad to be able to win today. It’s a good way to go on holiday!

Posted on Sunday, July 27th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard