MAÑANA MAÑANA comeback at MotoGP Jerez for Suzuki

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 30.

Joan Mir: 9th – 1’37.330 (+ 1.160)

Alex Rins: 14th – Q1

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s men will face a battle through the pack in tomorrow’s Spanish GP at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto after a challenging Saturday left Joan Mir ninth on the grid and Alex Rins, unable to graduate from Q1, down in 14th.

Andalucia’s climate did not disappoint, and FP3 saw ideal conditions for improvements, but as Mir and Rins struggled to achieve the ‘one lap’ feeling with their GSX-RRs they found themselves dropping down the order. In FP4 a huge save from Mir stunned onlookers, yet he was still able to take the third fastest time.

In Q1 Rins gave his all to cement a place in the top two, but he sadly missed out and will instead start the GP from the fifth row. His eyes will be on the prize tomorrow after the superb comeback he enjoyed a week ago; starting 23rd and finishing fourth.

A crash in the closing moments of Q2 cost Mir a final chance to improve, and although he took chunks out of his own lap time earlier in the session, it was not enough to start higher than ninth. Tomorrow he’ll be looking to repeat the Top 5 finish he scored here in 2021.

Joan Mir:

“It was a quite positive day actually, even if it doesn’t look too good on paper! The fact of the matter is that I was far from the top in qualifying, which is something we need to improve. I tried to give my best, and when I pushed on my last flying lap to try and get a little more I ended up having the crash at Turn 1. The crash and subsequent grid position are a shame, but for sure my pace can be good because my race simulations have gone well. If I can get a solid start I know we can be strong, but it’s not an easy track for overtaking.”

Alex Rins:

“Qualifying wasn’t good for us, especially as I was expecting to improve my lap time on my second exit, but I couldn’t. Today’s result is better than last Saturday in Portimão, but it’s still not good. This weekend we’ve been focusing on race setup and pace on used tyres rather than one-lap attacks. In FP4 I tried some well used tyres, I put 30 laps on them, and the pace was surprisingly good. All this makes me optimistic for the race, even though it’s hard to pass other riders here, I’ll be aiming for the podium or at least for the biggest points load possible.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“These weren’t the results we were looking for, so tomorrow is bound to be a tough race. However, both riders have good pace with race tyres, so I think they can make a comeback. I have confidence that they’re capable of scoring some decent points tomorrow.”

GRAND PRIX OF SPAIN QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION:

1 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team 1’36.170

2 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1’36.623 0.453 0.453

3 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing 1’36.933 0.763 0.310

4 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team 1’37.049 0.879 0.116

5 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1’37.145 0.975 0.096

6 Johann ZARCO Pramac Racing 1’37.220 1.050 0.075

7 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU 1’37.254 1.084 0.034

8 Marco BEZZECCHI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 1’37.285 1.115 0.031

9 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 1’37.330 1.160 0.045

10 Jorge MARTIN Pramac Racing 1’37.526 1.356 0.196

11 Enea BASTIANINI Gresini Racing MotoGP 1’37.618 1.448 0.092

12 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia Racing 1’37.675 1.505 0.057

13 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team Q1

14 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Q1

15 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Q1

16 Franco MORBIDELLI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Q1

17 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Racing MotoGP Q1

18 Remy GARDNER Tech3 KTM Factory Racing Q1

19 Luca MARINI Mooney VR46 Racing Team Q1

20 Stefan BRADL Team HRC Q1

21 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Q1

22 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL Q1

23 Andrea DOVIZIOSO WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Q1

24 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia Racing Q1

25 Darryn BINDER WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Q1