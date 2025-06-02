MANUEL LETTENBICHLER WINS THE 2025 RED BULL ERZBERGRODEO

After comfortably qualifying in the Iron Road Prologue and posting the 11th-fastest time, Lettenbichler secured a place on the front row for Sunday’s main event. The prologue was won by EnduroGP World Championship leader Josep Garcia, who blasted up the hill on his KTM 250 EXC-F to finish seven seconds ahead of second-placed Andrea Verona. 2025 Dakar Rally winner Daniel Sanders placed third on his KTM 450 RALLY.

Conditions were favorable at the start of Sunday’s race, and a strong launch off the line saw Mani move into the top five early on. He soon began chasing down early leader Billy Bolt. Twenty-five minutes into the race, Lettenbichler had passed all but Bolt and was right on the Brit’s rear wheel. As the two rivals entered their first run through the demanding Carl’s Dinner section, a mistake by Bolt allowed Mani to take the lead. From that point on, Lettenbichler was untouchable, steadily extending his advantage and cleaning the later sections with relative ease.

Despite heavy rain falling at around the one hour 20-minute mark, Mani stayed focused and put in a champion’s performance to cover the second half of the race without incident, ultimately crossing the line over 12 minutes ahead of second place. The victory makes it four in a row for the German, one away from the record set by KTM ambassador Taddy Blazusiak.

Manuel Lettenbichler: “It feels amazing to take the win here at Erzberg again. Nothing in hard enduro is guaranteed and I was definitely feeling the pressure here, even before the race. I got a good start, but Billy’s pace at the front was really fast and it took me a while to catch him. I knew when we got into the trees, I’d have a good chance to make a push for the lead. I think Billy made a couple of mistakes and I was able to get ahead. After that I just kept my head down and focused on getting through every section without any issues. The track was perfect this year, I really enjoyed it, and the fans have been incredible as always. That’s four in a row now – I’ve got one more to get to equal Taddy and then a few more wins to beat the record. I’m already looking forward to next year, it’s such an amazing event.”

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart fought back from a mid-pack start to climb to third place by the Machine section at around one hour into the race. Holding that position and riding smoothly and with great pace over the challenging course, the Canadian began to close in on Bolt in second.

Unfortunately, disaster struck for the 2024 AMA Endurocross Champion with only two checkpoints to go when a small technical issue required Hart to make repairs trackside. Getting underway again, the FMF KTM rider was able to secure a highly commendable fifth place result at the flag.

Trystan Hart: “I’m gutted to be honest. Any finish at Erzberg is good, but I was definitely on course for a podium when I had a small issue with only a couple of sections to go. I was able to get back on the bike and bring it home in fifth, but it wasn’t where I wanted to be. I had a tough start but managed to get into a strong rhythm and started passing the riders ahead. All these other guys are riding really well, but it’s my fourth time here and my fourth top five. I’ll be back again next year, aiming to fight for my first win.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing now look ahead to round two of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship – Silver Kings, held in the United States on June 12-14.

Provisional Results – 2025 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 2:49:17.58

2. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 3:01:57.565

3. Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL), Sherco, 3:13:44.94

4. Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 3:13:46.90

5. Trystan Hart (CAN), KTM, 3:18:32.642