Metzeler was on the highest step of the EnduroGP podiums

Roni Kytonen

The fourth round of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship took place in Portugal: Metzeler was on the highest step of the podiums with Andrea Verona, Nathan Watson, Brad Freeman e Harry Edmondson
Coimbra – Souselas (Portugal), 4 July 2022 – The fourth round of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship took place in Souselas, a small village a few kilometers from the picturesque town of Coimbra. A 57 km track awaits the world circus with three special tests to be repeated three times a day, for a total of 18 specials plus the Friday night Super Test. The Portuguese round saw the Metzeler riders in the race tackle a very technical and dusty course, mainly characterized by hard and dusty terrain and which included a 6 km Enduro Test followed by an Extreme test of 1.2 Km and at the end of the lap a Cross Test of 5.5 Km technical and fast.

Andrea Verona
In the Enduro GP Nathan Watson (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) won both days of competition as a true dominator. With two second places Andrea Verona, official GasGas rider, is the new leader of the EnduroGP. Daniel Milner (Fantic D’Arpa Racing) and Steve Holcombe (Team Beta Factory Enduro) took two third places respectively in Day One and Day 2.

Nathan Watson 07
Metzeler supported rider Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Factory Racing) literally dominated the E1 class by winning both days of racing in the Coimbra GP. METZELER celebrates the podiums of Daniel Milner (Fantic D’Arpa Racing) in Day One, second place, and the third place on Sunday for Thomas Oldrati (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team).

Andrea Verona
Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was absent in the E2 class due to injury while Nathan Watson (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) won both days of competition. Two second positions for Steve Holcombe (Team Beta Factory Enduro).

Nathan Watson 17
Brad Freeman (Beta Factory Enduro Team) despite having recovered from an operation due to an injury to his left hand, he won both days of competition in Coimbra. The Beta rider and METZELER return leaders of the E3 class. Equipped with the METZELER MCE 6 DAYS EXTREME Mikael Persson (Husqvarna Factory Racing) at the GP of Portugal does not go beyond a third place on Day 2.

Brad Freeman
In the Junior class the best rider equipped with the METZELER MCE 6 DAYS EXTREME is Roni Kytonen (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) who has won two victories in the Junior1 and Junior class.

Roni Kytonen
The provisional leader of the Youth is still Harry Edmondson (Fantic JET Racing), the English rider at the GP of Portugal won a double win with strength and tenacity. Kevin Cristino (Fantic Factory Team E / 50 Racing) has lost a few more points, the supported Metzeler rider collects two second places.

Harry Edmondson
Next round of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship will be in Slovakia in Gelnica on 29, 30 and 31 July for the fifth round of the 2022 season.

 

Results (Metzeler riders in bold)

 

Classification EnduroGP

VERONA Andrea p.133

RUPRECHT Wil p.110

WATSON Nathan p.107

 

Classification E1

VERONA Andrea p.160

OLDRATI Thomas p.132

CAVALLO Matteo p.104

 

Classification E2

RUPRECHT Wil p.134

WATSON Nathan p.126

GARCIA Josep p.100

 

Classification E3

FREEMAN Brad p.129

PERSSON  Mikael p.124

PAVONI Matteo p.112

 

Classification Junior

PICHON Zachary p.157

KYTONEN Roni p.119

FARGIER Luca p.117

 

Classification Youth

EDMONDSON Harry p.148

CRISTINO Kevin p.121

PUHAKAINEN Samuli p.102
