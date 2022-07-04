Metzeler was on the highest step of the EnduroGP podiums

Coimbra – Souselas (Portugal), 4 July 2022 – The fourth round of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship took place in Souselas, a small village a few kilometers from the picturesque town of Coimbra. A 57 km track awaits the world circus with three special tests to be repeated three times a day, for a total of 18 specials plus the Friday night Super Test. The Portuguese round saw the Metzeler riders in the race tackle a very technical and dusty course, mainly characterized by hard and dusty terrain and which included a 6 km Enduro Test followed by an Extreme test of 1.2 Km and at the end of the lap a Cross Test of 5.5 Km technical and fast. Andrea Verona In the Enduro GP Nathan Watson (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) won both days of competition as a true dominator. With two second places Andrea Verona, official GasGas rider, is the new leader of the EnduroGP. Daniel Milner (Fantic D’Arpa Racing) and Steve Holcombe (Team Beta Factory Enduro) took two third places respectively in Day One and Day 2. Nathan Watson Metzeler supported rider Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Factory Racing) literally dominated the E1 class by winning both days of racing in the Coimbra GP. METZELER celebrates the podiums of Daniel Milner (Fantic D’Arpa Racing) in Day One, second place, and the third place on Sunday for Thomas Oldrati (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team). Andrea Verona Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was absent in the E2 class due to injury while Nathan Watson (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) won both days of competition. Two second positions for Steve Holcombe (Team Beta Factory Enduro). Nathan Watson Brad Freeman (Beta Factory Enduro Team) despite having recovered from an operation due to an injury to his left hand, he won both days of competition in Coimbra. The Beta rider and METZELER return leaders of the E3 class. Equipped with the METZELER MCE 6 DAYS EXTREME Mikael Persson (Husqvarna Factory Racing) at the GP of Portugal does not go beyond a third place on Day 2. Brad Freeman In the Junior class the best rider equipped with the METZELER MCE 6 DAYS EXTREME is Roni Kytonen (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) who has won two victories in the Junior1 and Junior class. Roni Kytonen The provisional leader of the Youth is still Harry Edmondson (Fantic JET Racing), the English rider at the GP of Portugal won a double win with strength and tenacity. Kevin Cristino (Fantic Factory Team E / 50 Racing) has lost a few more points, the supported Metzeler rider collects two second places. Harry Edmondson Next round of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship will be in Slovakia in Gelnica on 29, 30 and 31 July for the fifth round of the 2022 season. Results (Metzeler riders in bold) Classification EnduroGP VERONA Andrea p.133 RUPRECHT Wil p.110 WATSON Nathan p.107 Classification E1 VERONA Andrea p.160 OLDRATI Thomas p.132 CAVALLO Matteo p.104 Classification E2 RUPRECHT Wil p.134 WATSON Nathan p.126 GARCIA Josep p.100 Classification E3 FREEMAN Brad p.129 PERSSON Mikael p.124 PAVONI Matteo p.112 Classification Junior PICHON Zachary p.157 KYTONEN Roni p.119 FARGIER Luca p.117 Classification Youth EDMONDSON Harry p.148 CRISTINO Kevin p.121 PUHAKAINEN Samuli p.102