Michael’s Reno Powersports Will Serve as Title Sponsor for 55th Annual Hangtown Motocross Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (March 19, 2024) – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., in conjunction with the Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club, has announced that Michael’s Reno Powersports will serve as title sponsor of the 55th Hangtown Motocross Classic, which will take place on June 1. Additionally, presenting sponsorship will come from Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles. The oldest major event in American motocross is the second round of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and Round 19 of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series.

“We’re thrilled about the 55th Annual Hangtown Motocross Classic and we look forward to sharing with our fans throughout the region the excitement of live outdoor motocross,” said Bob Messer, Director of Hangtown.

Hangtown features a unique legacy that predates the Pro Motocross Championship, with the first race held in 1969 from Placerville, California’s Murray Ranch. Since then, the event has become a cornerstone of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series and an annual summer tradition for motocross fans throughout Northern California. This year’s Michael’s Reno Powersports Hangtown Motocross Classic Presented by Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles will signify a landmark 55th running of the event, which carries a unique distinction as the only motocross event in America that takes place in a state park, specifically the Prairie City State Vehicle Recreational Area (SVRA) in Rancho Cordova, mere miles from the California state capitol of Sacramento.

This year’s Hangtown Motocross Classic will see reigning 450 Class Champion and Team Honda HRC rider Jett Lawrence enter as the defending race winner, while the 250 Class is poised to welcome a new winner at the famed event following the move of last year’s winner, Hunter Lawrence, into the premier division. A pair of former Hangtown winners – Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin and Triumph Racing’s Joey Savatgy – will line up on the 250 Class gate this summer, while prominent Northern California locals – Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Max Vohland (Sacramento) and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Michael Mosiman (Sebastopol) – will be in search of breakthrough victories in front of the hometown crowd.

Michael’s Reno Powersports is the largest marine and powersports dealership in Northern Nevada, offering vehicles from seven manufacturers, including Pro Motocross competitors GASGAS, Husqvarna, KTM, and Yamaha. The retailer offers a generous selection of accessories and boasts Northern Nevada’s largest OEM parts department, with an expansive service area that crosses state lines to also include the greater Sacramento area. This impressive reach into Northern California made the Hangtown Motocross Classic an ideal event to bring national exposure to one of the region’s foremost dealerships.

“As a local business deeply rooted in the love for motorcycles, Michael’s Reno Powersports recognizes the significance of events like Hangtown in bringing together enthusiasts from all walks of life,” said Maya Keller, General Manager of Michael’s Reno Powersports. “Our partnership with the Hangtown Motocross Classic for their 55th anniversary is a testament to our commitment to supporting the motorsports community. We are proud to be associated with such a renowned event that not only celebrates the thrill of motocross, but also strengthens the bonds within our community.”

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship, with an 11-round summer schedule that will visit 10 different states from late May through the end of August. The season will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend in Southern California with the Fox Raceway National on Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway at Pala.