Monster Energy Supercross Round Six in Detroit Results

Detroit was the host for the sixth round of the Monster Energy Supercross series. Coming from Tampa to the frigid temps of Detroit was an adjustment for everybody. Getting from the pits to the inside of Ford Field the riders had to navigate the snow-packed streets. After a solid qualifying round both Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg were placed in the first 450 heat race of the night. Bloss got a good start and was in fifth place after the first lap, he would hold his position for most of the race but dropped a spot to sixth easily transferring to the main. Mitchell Oldenburg got squeezed out a bit on the inside of the first corner and was running in tenth place after lap one. Mitchell was able to get up into eighth place halfway through the heat and with three laps left made a pass to gain a spot. He would finish right behind Bloss in seventh place. In the main Oldenburg was in thirteenth position for most of the race. Lacking energy from being sick all week he wasn’t able to gain on the field and would finish in fourteenth. Bloss in the main got a bad start but was moving up through the field and got up into thirteenth place halfway through the race before he pushed a little too hard in a corner and lost the front end bending the bars and mounts, he wasn’t able to continue the race. Next weekend brings a chance of redemption in Arlington, TX.
Results:
Mitchell Oldenburg » 14th Place » 450 SX
Benny Bloss » 22nd Place » 450 SX
Factory 450 RX
“I didn’t have much in the tank tonight. The flu finally got me this week and I just struggled with having the energy needed to perform well. We move on to the next round and we’ll be better next weekend.”
Factory 450 RX
“I was feeling the best I had all day in the main. Once I got into thirteenth place I knew I was faster than the guys ahead and just pushed too hard on the flat corner and lost the front. I need to improve my starts. Looking forward to Dallas.”
