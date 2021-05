JASON DUPASQUIER: 2001-2021

Members of the entire KTM factory and company wish to express their deepest sympathy and condolences to Jason Dupasquier’s family and friends and his PrüstelGP team after the 19-year-old sadly passed away today, Sunday 30th May 2021.

The Swiss, a talented, likeable and promising young racer with strong family connections to KTM, succumbed to injuries sustained in a Q2 crash at Mugello for the Gran Premio Oakley D’Italia on Saturday.