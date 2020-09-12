MotoAmerica Superbike hits New Jersey Motorsports Park

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 11, 2020 – Inclement weather at New Jersey Motorsports Park meant times were down across the board on opening day of action for round six of the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, with Kyle Wyman (KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team) ending the day a positive fifth fastest.



Bouncing back from a torrid round five at The Ridge, Wyman used day one at New Jersey to enjoy his first ride with the Ducati Corse superbike motor which was shipped to the KWR team from Bologna, Italy, along with a new swingarm. However, the semi-wet conditions prevented Wyman from making a proper time attack run with Yamaha’s Cameron Beaubier leading the time sheets.



Wyman will now turn his attention to Saturday’s Superpole qualifying and race one, scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. local time.



Kyle Wyman (KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team – Ducati #33)

“It rained so hard during the day yesterday and all night—there were rivers running across the track all day today, even in the afternoon,” Wyman said. “Everybody was off the pace. The conditions were terrible.



“The bike is a missile with the new Ducati Corse motor! And it sounds different. I’d get on the throttle through the last corner, which is quite fast, and it pulled off the corner like it was in second gear. Right then I knew we had something good.



“The conditions meant we didn’t quite get the feel of the new swingarm yet. We’re not pushing hard enough simply because there’s not enough grip, so we’ll have to wait until tomorrow. It looks like it’ll be dry for the rest of the weekend. Everything is feeling solid and once we have a dry track we’ll really be able to open it up.”



FP1 Final Standing

P1 — J. Gagne (Yamaha) 1:24.895

P2 — T. Elias (Suzuki) 1:25.003

P3 — M. Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:25.541

P4 — D. Anthony (Suzuki) 1:26.472

P5 — B. Fong (Suzuki) 1:26.480

P8 — K. Wyman (Ducati) 1:27.674



FP2 Final Standing

P1 — C. Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:23.802

P2 — B. Fong (Suzuki) 1:24.303

P3 — M. Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:24.504

P4 — T. Elias (Suzuki) 1:24.883

P5 — K. Wyman (Ducati) 1:25.061