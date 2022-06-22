MotoGP arrives in Netherlands at TT Circuit Assen

Less than seven days after the German GP, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders are ready to return to the track in Assen for the Dutch GP, the eleventh round of the 2022 MotoGP season, before the summer break that will last until the end of July.



As always, the famous TT Circuit Assen, also known as The Cathedral of Speed and which has been on the calendar since 1949 – the debut year of the Championship – will be hosting the event. Ducati has only won at Assen on one occasion so far, in 2008 with Casey Stoner, while there are seven podiums in total and three pole positions taken by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in Holland.



For Francesco Bagnaia, who suffered a crash in the German Grand Prix, the Dutch track is a place full of good memories. The Italian rider scored his first victory here in the 2016 Moto3 World Championship. Pecco is confident that he can be competitive this year in Holland and is aiming for a good race result with his Desmosedici GP. Jack Miller also returns to Assen to be among the weekend’s protagonists after his excellent performance last Sunday at the Sachsenring, where he finished third on the podium.



After the first ten Grands Prix of the season, Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller are sixth and seventh in the Championship, tied on points.



“I’m happy to be back on track this weekend at Assen: it’s a special track for me because it was here that I took my first win in the World Championship. I even have it tattooed on my arm! Unfortunately, we struggled a lot last year, but I am convinced that things will be different this year. Even in Germany, we were not among the favourites, but in the end, we were very competitive at the Sachsenring throughout the weekend. That’s why I’m even more disappointed about the crash in the race because up until then, everything had been perfect. I want to make up for it here in Holland and end on a positive note this first part of the season, before the summer break.”



“I’m excited to be racing in Holland again. I have great memories of this track, as I took my first MotoGP win here. After the Barcelona test, we took big steps forward, which helped me find a good feeling with the Desmosedici GP, allowing me to be competitive in the last race in Germany. I hope to find these sensations again here at Assen. The weather is predicting rain, so the track conditions will be decisive on Sunday. In any case, I’m ready to face the last GP of the first part of the season.”



The Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track for FP1 at the TT Circuit Assen this Friday, 24th June, at 9:55am local time. The Dutch GP will get underway on Sunday, 26th June at 14:00 CEST, over a 26-lap distance.



Circuit information



Country: Netherlands

Name: TT Circuit Assen

Best lap: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:32.869 (176.0 km/h) – 2021

Circuit record: Viñales (Yamaha), 1:31.814 (178.0 km/h) – 2021

Top speed: Iannone (Ducati), 319.8 km/h – 2015

Track length: 4.555 km

Race distance: 26 laps (118.1 km)

Corners: 18 (6 left, 12 right)



2021 results

Podium: 1° Quartararo (Yamaha), 2° Viñales (Yamaha), 3° Mir (Suzuki)

Pole Position: Viñales (Yamaha), 1:31.814 (178.0 km/h)

Fastest lap: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:32.869 (176.0 km/h)



Rider Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 162 (57 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 16 (6 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Olanda 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 16 (9 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Francia 2018 (Moto2), Gran Bretagna 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs Started: 182 (127 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germania 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First GP win: Olanda 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), America 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 6º (81 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 7º (81 points)



Manufacturers’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (221 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 4° (162 points)