MotoGP Austria Brings Horrifying crashes and High Intensity Action

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 16.

myWorld MOTORRAD GRAND PRIX VON ÖSTERREICH RACE RESULTS:

Joan Mir: 2nd (+ 1.377)

Alex Rins: DNF (Lap 12)

The Austrian Grand Prix was arguably the most dramatic of the season so far, with horrifying crashes and high intensity action dominating proceedings, but ended happily for Joan Mir who took a superb second place, his first podium in MotoGP and also the first of the season for Team Suzuki Ecstar.

Both crews of the garage came into the 28 lap race with confidence after both riders felt strong with their GSX-RRs. Mir topped the morning warm-up and Alex Rins set good pace despite sitting out most of the session to preserve strength in his injured shoulder.

Both riders made a strong start to the GP, reaching fifth and sixth into the first corner. Mir quickly slotted into fourth place, before briefly making it into third. He was holding position nicely when a horrific accident caused a red-flag-stoppage to the race.

With the involved riders thankfully uninjured, the race restarted with a 20 lap distance. Once again, Team Suzuki Ecstar’s riders made great starts and were firmly in the lead group: Rins made his way into a promising third place and proceeded to set his fastest lap, with his team-mate just behind him. On Lap 11 Rins took second and then also the lead, but an unfortunate crash put him out of the GP. Luckily, he did no further damage to his shoulder and was OK. In position for his best-ever MotoGP finish and first top-class podium, Mir held onto third until a spectacular last corner move allowed him to snatch a great second place.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“It’s another week where we’re half happy and half unhappy! One rider doing very well and the other one having a crash. We were very confident this weekend and our riders were very competitive. I’m so happy for Joan, he did a great job and he fought until the last moments of the race to get second. It’s disappointing for Alex but luckily we have another chance next week, so let’s try for the double podium!”

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“Before coming here we thought we would struggle at this track, but our bike has been unbelievable and our riders have ridden very well. We’re very happy for Joan; he deserved this great result after trying for so long to put everything together. Unfortunately Alex crashed and it was a real pity because he could have been on the podium too, but racing is like this sometimes and luckily he is fine. We’re already waiting to see what we can do next week.”

Joan Mir:

“It’s been an amazing day. I knew a couple of races ago that I had the pace to be on the podium but various things happened to prevent it. I got my first career victory at this track in Moto3, and for me this result is also like a win! I’m so happy to get second. I want to say a big thank you to all the team members who are here and working so hard to give me the best bike possible, and also to the crew who are at home and helping me. We’ve been through bad moments together and this great result is for all of them.”

Alex Rins:

“I started the first race well but I then I couldn’t keep the rhythm because I felt some locking, then I was behind the big crash and it was so scary – I want to send best wishes to the riders involved. In the restart I felt really good with the bike and the rear tyre, and when I was behind Dovizioso I knew I had the pace to lead, so I overtook him where I felt most confident in corner 6. But then I lost the front and crashed, which was a real shame. But everything is so close in this championship and I’m ready to put today behind me and focus on next weekend.”

myWorld MOTORRAD GRAND PRIX VON ÖSTERREICH – Race Classification:

1. A. DOVIZIOSO – Ducati Team – 28:20.853

2. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +01.377

3. J. MILLER – Pramac Racing – +01.549

4. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – +05.526

5. V. ROSSI – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – +05.837

6. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – +06.403

7. D. PETRUCCI – Ducati Team – +12.498

8. F. QUARTARARO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – +12.534

9. I. LECUONA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – +14.117

10. M. VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – +15.276

11. A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – +17.772

12. M. PIRRO – Pramac Racing – +23.271

13. A. MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – +24.943

14. B. SMITH – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – +24.868

15. C. CRUTCHLOW – LCR Honda CASTROL – +27.435

16. T. RABAT – Esponsorama Racing – +28.502

17. S. BRADL – Repsol Honda Team – +28.609

Not Classified:

A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 14:10.851 – 11 laps

M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 11:22.889 – 9 laps

P. ESPARGARO – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 11:22.633 – 9 laps

MotoGP World Standing 2020:

1. Fabio QUARTARARO – Yamaha – FRA – 67

2. Andrea DOVIZIOSO – Ducati – ITA – 56

3. Maverick VIÑALES – Yamaha – SPA – 48

4. Brad BINDER – KTM – RSA – 41

5. Valentino ROSSI – Yamaha – ITA – 38

6. Takaaki NAKAGAMI – Honda – JPN – 37

7. Jack MILLER – Ducati – AUS – 36

8. Franco MORBIDELLI – Yamaha – ITA – 31

9. Joan MIR – Suzuki – SPA – 31

10. Johann ZARCO – Ducati – FRA – 28

11. Danilo PETRUCCI – Ducati – ITA – 20

12. Alex RINS – Suzuki – SPA – 19

13. Pol ESPARGARO – KTM – SPA – 19

14. Miguel OLIVEIRA – KTM – POR – 18

15. Alex MARQUEZ – Honda – SPA – 16

16. Aleix ESPARGARO – Aprilia – SPA – 11

17. Francesco BAGNAIA – Ducati – ITA – 9

18. Iker LECUONA – KTM – SPA – 7

19. Tito RABAT – Ducati – SPA – 7

20. Bradley SMITH – Aprilia – GBR – 7

21. Cal CRUTCHLOW – Honda – GBR – 7

22. Michele PIRRO – Ducati – ITA – 4

23. Stefan BRADL – Honda – GER