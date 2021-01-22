MotoGP Jerez de la Frontera Spain tests Cancelled due to rain

Private test at Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) cancelled due to rain
After the heavy rain that cancelled the first day of the private test at Jerez de la Frontera (Spain), the Angel Nieto Circuit was still very wet today, partly due to sporadic showers that prevented Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi from getting on track to do some solid work with their Ducati Panigale V4 R.
Due to the restrictions on testing days introduced by Dorna this season, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team preferred not to take to the track, working immediately to find a new date and circuit as soon as possible.