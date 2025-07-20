MotoGP Sprint breakthrough: Acosta and Bastianini on the podium in Czechia

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pedro Acosta fights for victory in the 10-lap Sprint, leads the race and finishes P2 by just 0.7 of a second for his first Saturday podium result since the summer of 2024

3rd and a best performance of the season by Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Enea Bastianini after the Italian returned from illness last week in Germany. ‘Bestia’ was only 1.3 seconds from the winner

Pol Espargaro, substituting for the recovering Maverick Viñales, scores the final Sprint point in 9th while Brad Binder ensures all four KTM RC16s rank in the top ten with a hard earned P10

In Moto3™ Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda was just 0.02 of a second from securing Pole Position but will start the grand prix on Sunday from P2 on the grid

Back to the future for Red Bull KTM in Czechia and at the circuit where the ‘orange’ celebrated its maiden MotoGP win in 2020; just four terms into their full-time tenure as part of the premier class pack. The Masaryk layout in Brno, featuring 5.4km and 14 corners, had been resurfaced and readied for MotoGP action for the first time in half a decade but inclement weather marked the first day of the grand prix with FP1 occurring on a damp and drying track, and then Practice taking place in full wet conditions in the wake of a heavy summer storm. Enea Bastianini (returning to the saddle after his absence through illness in Germany last weekend) was able to secure immediate Q2 status through the hour-long session for the first time this season. He was joined by Pedro Acosta.

Thankfully FP2 and the qualifying sessions were dry on Saturday, and the Red Bull KTM quartet emerged from Q1 and Q2 with Acosta in P7, Bastianini in P11 and then Pol Espargaro was 14th fastest for the KTM test rider’s first racing appearance of the year and Brad Binder ranked P19.

The 10-lap Sprint scorched around the scenic Brno inclines and with a vast crowd already in noisy spirits. Acosta and a rejuvenated Bastianini were into podium contention by the midway point and Acosta was able to attack Marc Marquez and lead for three laps until the final circulation. The runner-up slot represented Acosta’s first top three appearance of 2025 and his first Sprint medal since the 2024 Aragon GP. Bastianini lunged at Pecco Bagnaia and then fought off attention on the last lap to secure his first spray of Prosecco since joining the Red Bull KTM Tech3 crew. Espargaro and Binder were also competitive. The Spaniard took 9th and the South African gained nine positions to be 10th as only six seconds split the entire top ten at Brno.

Sunday spoils await. The full Grand Prix gets underway at 14.00 CEST and lasts for 21 laps.

Pedro Acosta, 7th in qualification, 2nd in the Sprint: "A tough beginning of the season and being on the podium again almost feels like a victory. We need to keep going in the same way. The group was close and I was pushing until the end and trying to be 100% every lap. I almost lost the front into the last corner and I thought 'let's breathe and take the bike home'. There is still room to improve but I was calm in the box knowing we had potential. Good feelings. Let's see for tomorrow but I think we can have a good race."

Enea Bastianini, 11th in qualification, 3rd in the Sprint: “Absolutely incredible to be here. I am conscious of my speed but from the start of the season until now it has been very complicated for me to be fast. Today I think we did an incredible job…also yesterday! I think after the illness and being in hospital something changed and I’m better! I’m so happy. Tomorrow we have the long race, and we’ll try again to do something good.”

Pol Espargaro, 14th in qualification, 9th in the Sprint: “Today was the day where I thought I would struggle because in my testing work I usually don’t make many time attacks in order to extend the tire life. So, I’m not really going to the absolute limit. Also, racing! Getting sucked along by the slipstream and aero makes life difficult. It’s tricky! Anyway, I think we did a good job because to overtake felt like an impossible mission. I’m happy for the factory because the podiums for Enea and Pedro are fantastic and I think Brad will also make another step tomorrow. A good day.”

Brad Binder, 19th in qualification, 10th in the Sprint: “It was going to be tough after qualifying and starting from P19 but I got a good start and cut my way through a few guys. 10th from 19th means I cannot complain too much but it’s not where I want to be. The good thing is that I felt a lot better on the bike: we made some changes for the race, and it was a big improvement. Another good thing is that we had two of our guys on the podium, so now I can have a look at their data and learn quickly overnight!”

Aki Ajo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “What a day. For sure we needed it after a period of hard work and the feeling that something like this was coming. We are improving and now it was the correct moment to deserve these results. It’s only a Sprint but it helps to push the motivation even higher than it is right now. Everyone made the top ten and the two podiums – not far from the winner – brings a lot of confidence and a sign that we have made the correct decisions in the last nine months. I’m proud and happy for the whole company and everyone working for this. Brad had a good day and to come back to 10th was positive; I’m sure the longer race can be even better for him. Incredible job also by Pol who is working hard for us all the time as part of our bigger group. I would like to also underline the job and the attitude that Maverick has brought to the project and in the difficult times he always kept us positive and showed great trust in the future and the potential. I’m really thankful for that and it also helped us today. Speedy recovery Maverick: we need you back here soon.”

Results Qualifying MotoGP Grand Prix of Czechia

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 1:52.303

2. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati +0.219

3. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) Yamaha +0.305

7. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.527

11. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +1.014

14. Pol Espargaro (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 1:53.021 (Q1)

19. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:53.561 (Q1)

Results MotoGP Sprint Grand Prix of Czechia

1. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati 19:05.883

2. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.798

3. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +1.324

9. Pol Espargaro (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +4.748

10. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +5.902







KTM GP Academy

Moto3 qualifying was traditionally tight and unpredictable with slipstreaming and line choice at a premium for the wide, quick Brno course. 14 riders were divided by 1.1 seconds in Q2 with Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda securing another front row start in P2 and rookie teammate Alvaro Carpe – one of many trying to unlock the circuit’s secrets for the first time – in P14. In between was an impressive effort by another rookie, Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Valentin Perrone, who was 7th fastest to sit at the peak of the third row of the grid for Sunday. Teammate Jacob Roulstone was P16. Moto3 gets quick for 16 laps Sunday morning.

The Moto2™ sessions elevated Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Collin Veijer above teammate Deniz Öncü. The Dutch youngster discovered Brno for the first time in his career and the rookie recorded a Q2 lap good enough for 16th place on the grid as he continues to acclimatize to the demands of Moto2. Öncü, a double Grand Prix winner in 2025 and victor last time out in Germany, registered P21 and will go on the prowl early when the intermediate class spectacle precedes MotoGP tomorrow for 18 laps.

Results Qualifying Moto3 Grand Prix of Czechia

1. Guido Pini (ITA), KTM 2:05.019

2. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.026

3. David Muñoz (ESP), KTM +0.038

5. Maximo Quiles (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team +0.156

6. Dennis Foggia (ITA) CFMOTO Aspar Team +0.169

7. Valentin Perrone (ARG) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.251

14. Alvaro Carpe (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.113

16. Jacob Roulstone (AUS), Red Bull KTM Tech3 +1.535

Results Qualifying Moto2 Grand Prix of Czechia

1. Barry Baltus (BEL) 1:58.322

2. Joe Roberts (USA) +0.020

3. Marcos Ramirez (ESP) +0.257

5. Daniel Holgado (ESP) CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team +0.483

16. Collin Veijer (NED) Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.089

20. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 1:59.186

21. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo 1:59.189