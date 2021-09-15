Muley Run National Hare & Hound – GNCC The Mountaineer – WORCS Three Peaks Oasis Results

Dare DeMartile Factory 480 RR “I had a decent start and was running 4th behind Cole Martinez. Donte and Robert were out front of us both. I had a little tip over on the first lap that set me back to 7th. I picked the bike up fast and then by the forth lap I was in 4th and really feeling it. I started to see Cole in 3rd on the 5th lap then unfortunately the bike died coming out of the corner. These things sometimes happen when you are racing hard. We know where we stand and that is the top 3! Excited for more races coming up!”