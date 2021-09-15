Muley Run National Hare & Hound – GNCC The Mountaineer – WORCS Three Peaks Oasis Results

The Muley Run National Hare & Hound was out in the Nevada desert. The weather was excellent for the race. However, the conditions were dry and dusty. The starting line was like a bag of sifted baking flour poured on the ground, which made for poor starts for our riders. Once through the holeshot, all riders made great passes but could only do so much with the visibility being so low. The dust was an inhibiting factor in the race but the Beta Factory team was able to salvage a couple of podium finishes from the weekend.
Results:
Joe Wasson – 3rd – Pro
Zane Roberts – 5th – Pro
Cole Conatser – 8th – 250 Pro
Morgan Tanke – 3rd – Women Pro
Photos by: Kato
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“The race was a tough one. I got a horrible start, but I was able to make some quick passes in the dust and settled into 3rd place where I stayed the whole race. I salvaged more points towards the championship so I’m happy with that!”
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“I had my absolute worst start this year at the race where the start mattered most! I fought my way from near dead last through the blinding dust and ended up 5th. Not a great result but I feel amazing on the bike and am looking forward to the next round!”
Cole Conatser
Factory 250 RR
“I got a pretty bad start then crashed trying to make passes within the first few miles and ended up hurting my wrist. I finished the race with an 8th in Pro 250.”
Morgan Tanke
Factory 300 RR
“It was good to get back to some NHHA racing after the long summer break! Panaca, NV was a really fast race with very little technical terrain. The dust was really bad all day but I managed to get a podium finish with 3rd place after a bad start. The high speed stuff definitely puts me out of my comfort zone but I’m happy to have finished on the box. Can’t wait for the next one in California and also the first round of Endurocross this coming weekend in Tulsa!”
GNCC – The Mountaineer
Beckley, WV
After the summer break, the GNCC series resumed in West Virginia for the Mountaineer GNCC. The weather at the event was a nice 88 degrees and sunny. The track was still wet and slick from Hurrican Ida, which made an already difficult rocky course that much harder. Both riders struggled in the terrain with the bike sliding all over the place. But they kept at it and turned in a couple of top ten rides.
Results:
Thorn Devlin – 8th – XC2
Max Fernandez – 10th – XC3
Photos by: Ken Hill
Thorn Devlin
Factory 250 RR
“It was great to get back into the swing of things at GNCC. I was really looking forward to this rocky technical track as they usually suit me well. I was making great passes and time in the technical parts, but was struggling to go the speed on the slick mountainside of the track. The entire Beta USA crew did a phenomenal job all weekend and I’m looking forward to the last upcoming rounds.”
Max Fernandez
Factory 125 RR
“I didn’t have the best race, but I’m glad to get back out there after the break. Just continuing to learn and improve, building on each event. Looking forward to the next one.”
WORCS – Three Peaks Oasis
Cedar City, UT
After his debut on the NGPC, Dare DeMartile debuted in the WORCS series, catching up with the series at the halfway point as the Beta team prepares for a full assault on the 2022 season. The track was choppy and tight, riders had to be patient and hit their marks. Dare was feeling great on the bike, running in 4th and gaining on 3rd place after the fourth lap. That was when the bike experienced an electrical issue and he was unable to complete the race. On to the next WORCS event Sept. 26th at Glen Helen, a track that Dare has had a lot of success on.
Results:
Dare DeMartile – DNF- Pro
Photos by: Harlen Foley
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“I had a decent start and was running 4th behind Cole Martinez. Donte and Robert were out front of us both. I had a little tip over on the first lap that set me back to 7th. I picked the bike up fast and then by the forth lap I was in 4th and really feeling it. I started to see Cole in 3rd on the 5th lap then unfortunately the bike died coming out of the corner. These things sometimes happen when you are racing hard. We know where we stand and that is the top 3! Excited for more races coming up!”
