MV AGUSTA EXTENDS WARRANTY ON ALL ITS MOTORCYCLES

Schiranna, Varese, April 28, 2020 – With production activities now gradually and fully resuming, MV Agusta announced a 3 months bonus extension on all its models and on all its bikes presently covered by warranty. Because of the crisis and the resulting lockdown enforced in almost every country, owners around the world have been prevented from actually using their bikes. A necessary halt to stop the spreading of the virus, but also a period of time during which warranty coverage has had very little use. An idle time MV Agusta has decided to give back to its customers.

Claudio Quintarelli, head of after sales services MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: “In these particularly difficult times, it is important for MV Agusta to express its attention towards its owners community in some practical and tangible way. With this move, we want to make sure owners don’t lose out because of the crisis and are able to fully enjoy their bikes with complete peace of mind once the restrictions are lifted. This warranty extension is of course completely free and applies to all bikes currently covered by our standard 3 years warranty and registered before 30.04.2020.”

MV AGUSTA EXTENDS WARRANTY ON ALL ITS BIKES

owners will receive a bonus 3 months extension to make up for the time they were unable to enjoy their bikes because of lockdown