MV Agusta Motocycles expands further into France, Belgium and Switzerland

MV AGUSTA TAKES FRANCE’S ATLANTIC COAST BY STORM

with the opening of 3 new dealerships and for the joy of MV Agusta enthusiasts in the Charentes Maritimes, Loire Atlantique and Gironde regions.

Varese, July 9, 2020 – The growing success of the MV Agusta brand among France’s motorcycling enthusiasts reflects in the almost simultaneous opening of 3 new dealerships on France’s Atlantic West coast, respectively in Savenay, near Nantes in the Loire Atlantique; Royan, close to La Rochelle in the Charentes Maritimes, and Latresne, in the vicinity of Bordeaux in the Département de la Gironde. These launches follow those recently announced in Belgium and Switzerland and mark the determination of MV Agusta in pursuing its expansion strategy across international markets. They also underline the attention and appreciation of the French for Italy’s highest expressions of style, design and engineering.

Atlantic Motos, in Savenay between Nantes and Saint Nazaire, was the first to open, on June 20th. The multibrand showroom extends over 300 square metres and has been proudly serving the region’s motorcycling pundits for over 30 years. Team Moto 17 was next, on June 27th. Located in Royan, near La Rochelle, its 200 square metres showroom is entirely dedicated to MV Agusta. Deux Roues, another monobrand store, held its launch event on July 4th. It is situated in Latresne, near Bordeaux. Its 230 square metres showroom is brand new and is ready to welcome MV Agusta fans from Bordeaux and the Gironde region.

Claudio Rizzotto, Head of Sales France, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., attended all of the launch events in France and commented “I am thrilled by the enthusiasm of both dealers and public In the past few days I’ve seen first-hand the tremendous brand equity MV Agusta enjoys in this country. I was impressed by the level of service and professionalism demonstrated by our French partners, and I am confident that they will do extremely well as ambassadors of Italy’s ultimate Motorcycle Art.”