Sim Racing: Enter to Win as BMW Motorsport launches design competition

Munich. Whether in the real world or on the virtual racetrack, motorsport fans feel the same: Appearances are important. With the BMW M4 GT4 ‘Livery Contest’, BMW Motorsport is launching a new design competition in which entrants from the sim racing community can let their creativity run free, and even have their dream design feature on the real-world racetrack. The competition tagline is ‘ THE FUSION OF REAL WORLD AND SIM RACING’.

The base car for creating the design is the BMW M4 GT4 as it is used on the sim racing platform iRacing. Since its virtual debut in June, this BMW M Customer Racing car has been extremely popular in the sim community. The winning design will then not only be available to all BMW fans on iRacing, but will also be used in real-world racing. One of the BMW M4 GT4s in the DTM Trophy will be kitted out with the winning car wrap at the Hockenheim (GER) finale on 7th/8th November. The design competition demonstrates once again the various facets sim racing offers beyond the battle for virtual seconds and race wins.

Rudolf Dittrich, General Manager BMW Motorsport Vehicle Development and initiator of the competition, said “I am very excited to see which design will end up winning. I’m really looking forward to the creative submissions from the sim racing community, which shares our love for both motorsport worlds – the virtual one and the real one. We also want to use this to support artists during these difficult times. Having Cao Fei, who designed the innovative BMW M6 GT3 Art Car, on the jury shows just how important this project is to us.”

The Chinese multimedia artist Cao Fei, Michael Scully (Head of Design BMW Motorsport) and BMW works driver Bruno Spengler make up the jury. The BMW Motorsport Community on social media will also be able to have their say in choosing the best designs, via online voting.

The prize for first place is both the implementation of the design on the real BMW M4 GT4 and a cash prize of 3,000 US dollars; second and third place will receive a cash prize of 2,000 and 1,000 US dollars respectively.

The closing date for the designs is 5th August 2020.

Interested parties can find all the information and materials here: https://b.mw/m4gt4liverycontest_EN