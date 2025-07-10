MV AGUSTA RETURNS TO FULL INDEPENDENCE UNDER ART OF MOBILITY OWNERSHIP

The two-year partnership with KTM AG brought meaningful contributions in areas such as dealer network development and production technologies. As part of a smooth transition, certain operational functions will continue to be jointly managed to ensure continuity and efficiency until the end of the financial year. With this new chapter, Art of Mobility confirms its full confidence in the MV Agusta leadership team and its vision for the future. In line with this strategic direction: Luca Martin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., following his previous roles as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO.

and will serve as non-executive Directors, representing Art of Mobility. Hubert Trunkenpolz is confirmed as Chairman of the MV Agusta Board of Directors. Timur Sardarov, CEO of Art of Mobility, commented: “We are entering a new and exciting era for MV Agusta. I would like to congratulate Luca Martin on his appointment as CEO — his leadership, experience, and strategic mindset will be key in shaping the brand’s next phase. I am extremely proud of the progress we’ve made and of the outstanding work by the entire MV Agusta team. Our commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and performance remains stronger than ever.” Luca Martin, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., stated: “Being appointed CEO of MV Agusta is a great honour. This brand is a true symbol of Italian excellence. I would like to thank Timur and Art of Mobility for their trust and continued support. We are building on a remarkable legacy — but more importantly, we are already shaping the future with clarity and determination. I would also like to thank Hubert Trunkenpolz for believing in me since my very first days at KTM and for handing over the leadership of MV Agusta with vision and confidence. His contribution has been invaluable. Today, MV Agusta is not simply undergoing a transformation — we are evolving, day by day, through solid execution, concrete projects, and a clear strategic path. Our team is working at full speed on several exciting developments. Our motorcycles have always represented the pinnacle of design and performance, but what truly sets them apart is their ability to connect on an emotional level. They are created not just to be admired, but to be ridden — to thrill, inspire, and forge a deep bond between rider and machine. They are exclusive not because of price, but because of their soul, their spirit, and the craftsmanship behind every detail. Built by real motorcyclists, for real motorcyclists. ‘Everlasting Beauty Beyond Performance’ is not just a vision — it’s our reality. A timeless aesthetic shaped by the harmony of form and function, and a riding experience that goes beyond raw numbers to deliver true emotion, precision, and control. I am proud of what we are achieving, and I’m confident that our community of enthusiasts — and those discovering MV Agusta for the first time — will be inspired by what lies ahead.”