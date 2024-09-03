MV AGUSTA REVOLUTIONIZES THE VENICE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

“Beauty Is Not A Sin”, MV Agusta-produced short movie, becomes the first ever commercial to enter the Festival’s official selection, in what Nicolas Winding Refn calls “a revolution”.

“Beauty Is Not A Sin”, MV Agusta-produced short movie, inspired by the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro and written and directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, was premiered on Saturday 31 st August at the 81 st Venice International Film Festival, marking an incredible milestone, not only for the Varese-based motorcycle brand, but also for the Festival itself.

During the opening speech in fact, Nicolas Winding Refn stated that “Beauty Is Not A Sin” represents a revolution for Venice as, for the first time in the history of the International Film Festival, a commercial was admitted to the official selection, within the non-competing section.

“Beauty Is Not A Sin” was commissioned providing the director with absolute freedom to create a piece of cinematic art that would portray the idea of beauty and desire, which are the key pillars behind the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro project.

The result is a 7-minute commercial movie filled with pure aesthetic research, contrasts, poetry and provocation, which, as Alberto Barbera (Venice International Film Festival Director) said during his welcome speech, “is too beautiful to be considered just a commercial”.

True to its “Motorcycle Art” vision, MV Agusta has worked once again with a visionary artist, setting new standards in terms of desirability and exclusiveness, bringing its brand where no other manufacturers have ever dared to venture before.