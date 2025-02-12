MXGP 2025 Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team ready for Motocross World Championship

The first, historic season in the Motocross World Championship – MXGP for the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team opened on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 11 at the Aruba Global Cloud Data Center Auditorium in Bergamo (Italy), with the official unveil of the liveries of the Desmo450 MX with which the two official riders Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini will participate in the Motocross World Championship 2025.



Seewer and Guadagnini will be the protagonists of the first complete season in Motocross World Championship for the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer, which after winning the Italian Prestige MX1 Championship 2024 on its debut with Alessandro Lupino, will take part in all the races of the Motocross World Championship – MXGP 2025, whose first round is scheduled for next March 2 in Argentina and will continue until the closing round on September 21 in Australia.



Twenty events will take place across four continents (South America, Europe, Asia, Australia) with guaranteed television coverage in 180 countries and a predicted audience of over 780 million viewers. Added to these are more than 5 million fans connected through the MXGP social pages and over 700 thousand attendances on the tracks, as reported during the 2024 season.



The presentation of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team took place within a large event that celebrated the commitment of Aruba.it in the racing world. In addition to the Ducati Desmo450 MX of Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini, on the stage of the Auditorium Aruba were in fact also unveiled the liveries of the Ducati Panigale V4 R of Alvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega who will participate with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team in the Superbike World Championship, and the Ducati V21L of Alessandro Zaccone and Luca Bernardi who will defend the colours of the team Aruba Cloud in the MotoE World Championship.



Claudio Domenicali (CEO Ducati Motor Holding): “This is a special day for Ducati and Aruba, two Italian companies of excellence that for over ten years have enjoyed a successful partnership characterized by a common passion for great challenges. With the presentation of the Aruba Racing season this collaboration is not only renewed, but raises the bar even higher, adding to the management of the Ducati official team in WorldSBK and the MotoE team also the new role of Title Sponsor for Ducati’s first historic adventure in the MXGP World Championship. We are certain that from all three of these experiences we will be able to obtain great satisfaction, relying on a consolidated working method with the people of Aruba, starting from CEO Stefano Cecconi, which focuses on technology, development and innovation with the ultimate goal of continuous growth”.



Jeremy Seewer #91:“I am really excited to start this adventure with Ducati. The first impact with the people in the team was immediately very positive. We are working hard ahead of the debut in Argentina and we want to get the maximum potential out of our Desmo450 MX. The goal we have set for ourselves is to get confident quickly and to be fighting for the podium fairly early in the 2025 season.”



Mattia Guadagnini #101: “It is truly a great honour for me to be part of this project and to be one of the two riders with whom Ducati will participate in its first Motocross World Championship. From the very first days that I breathed the air of the Company I understood its greatness and I am sure that this season will be remembered in the future. I am pumped up to start this adventure, convinced that we will find a way to improve the bike and I expect to be able to achieve good results already this year.”