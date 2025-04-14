MXGP of Trentino Results

• Seewer, excellent sixth in race one, returns to the top 10 of the World Championship

• Cairoli in the points in both motos, after a fantastic start from the last gate

The MXGP of Trentino took place today at the Ciclamino track in Pietramurata, just a few kilometres from the northern shore of Lake Garda. Following an impressive third in Saturday’s qualifying race, Jeremy Seewer began race one in seventh position. He was closely followed by Antonio Cairoli, who made a brilliant start from the last gate aboard his Desmo450 MX. The Swiss rider quickly settled into a strong rhythm, gaining a position after six laps and closing in on the top five, eventually crossing the finish line in sixth. The nine-time World Champion also delivered a solid performance, finishing 13th despite a crash caused by arm pump during the heat.

In race two, Seewer got off to another strong start and was running third into the first corner but lost the front end and crashed, which saw him brutally get run over by several riders following closely behind. Cairoli also launched well, but was boxed in at the first corner, and crossed the holeshot line outside the top 20. Showing great determination, the Sicilian rider battled through the pack to finish 19th, earning points and valuable data. Meanwhile, Jeremy, who had to restart from last and far behind, attempted the impossible – riding the entire second moto without a front brake. He staged an impressive comeback, recovering 14 positions and nearly scoring points. The next round of the MXGP will take place in eight days at the Frauenfeld track for the Grand Prix of Switzerland.

Jeremy Seewer: “Not the way I wanted to end what was actually a very positive weekend. Like I said last week in Riola, we made a lot of progress in the second moto, and we brought that momentum here. Finishing P3 in the qualifying race was a big step forward. The first moto went really well. I put in some strong laps, felt better and better as the race went on, and was able to keep the front guys in sight. The second moto was a shame. I had a great start, running third into the first corner, but then someone’s roost hit my front wheel, and I lost it – nothing I could do. I ended up riding the entire moto without a front brake, trying to salvage some points, but it just wasn’t possible. Overall, it was a very positive weekend, and we can continue building speed and confidence from here.”

Antonio Cairoli: “The weekend started off positively, and I was feeling good. The start was really important here, and unfortunately on Saturday, while fighting for sixth place, I came up short on the triple and broke the rear wheel. That was a shame because starting from the last gate on this track is really tough. In the first moto, we still managed a great start – this bike is fantastic off the line – and I was in the top 10 into the first corner. Then, a slide caused by arm pump made me lose some ground, and I finished 13th, which is a good result considering how long it’s been since I last lined up at the gate. In race two, I got another strong start, but I was closed off at the first corner and found myself at the back. I managed to recover a few positions, but fatigue set in, and I didn’t want to take unnecessary risks. Scoring points and collecting data was our main goal, and I’m happy I had the chance to do that. A big thank you to all the fans who came out to support us – it’s been years since we’ve seen so many people here.”