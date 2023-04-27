National Hare and Hound Round 3 Jericho

Zane Roberts Factory 480 RR “I had a pretty solid weekend at round three. I got off to what was a good start for me in third place and was ready to go after it hard in the sand dunes with the lead two riders. Unfortunately, this only lasted about a minute before I hit a soft spot and ended up doing a handstand on my handlebars. After quickly collecting myself and my bike I remounted in roughly 10th or so and worked my way back through the pack to 3rd by the end of the sand dunes. The lead two riders were on rails today and were already completely out of sight by the time I got to 3rd so it was a lonely race in no man’s land for the remainder of the day. A podium is always good but isn’t quite where I want or expect to be. On to the next!”