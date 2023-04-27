National Hare and Hound Round 3 Jericho

The third round of the National Hare and Hound series took place in Jericho, Utah. The start of the race and bomb run carried riders right through sand dunes. Both Beta Factory riders had trouble at the start. Joe Wasson had a high-speed collision in the middle of the bomb run when another racer collided with him. Wasson was able to get his bike repaired and finish the race 9th in the Pro class, 21st overall. Zane Roberts also had misfortune in the dunes. A soft spot sent him over the bars, knocking him back to 10th place. He was able to regain composure and rally through the field to earn a spot on the podium.
Event Results
Zane Roberts
3rd Place
Class: Pro
Joe Wasson
9th Place
Class: Pro
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“I had a pretty solid weekend at round three. I got off to what was a good start for me in third place and was ready to go after it hard in the sand dunes with the lead two riders. Unfortunately, this only lasted about a minute before I hit a soft spot and ended up doing a handstand on my handlebars. After quickly collecting myself and my bike I remounted in roughly 10th or so and worked my way back through the pack to 3rd by the end of the sand dunes. The lead two riders were on rails today and were already completely out of sight by the time I got to 3rd so it was a lonely race in no man’s land for the remainder of the day. A podium is always good but isn’t quite where I want or expect to be. On to the next!”
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“Round 3 went about as poor as it could. I had a great line picked out but half the people lined up on the right went left and I was heading down the middle. We crossed paths at the end and unfortunately, I got tangle with another racer hitting the deck at 50mph. I recovered and saw my bike was mangled and the other racer was knocked out so I went to help him until people arrived to take over. I picked up my bike and headed back to the mechanics where we tried to straighten it out as best we could. I jumped back on the bike and went out. Started about 65th and passed up to 21st overall (9th in Pro) salvaging what I could!”
