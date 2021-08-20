Navarra Circuit Spain makes WorldSBK debut

For the second consecutive round, the WorldSBK paddock lands on a circuit that makes its debut on the World Superbike Championship calendar. After the Autodrom Most (Czech Republic) it will be the circuit of Navarra (Spain) to host a race weekend that looks very interesting.

After the two second places and the victory in Race-2 in Most, Scott Redding will try to further reduce the distance from the top of the standings (216 points, 50 behind Jonathan Rea).

Michael Ruben Rinaldi will try to be back as a protagonist after some difficulties encountered in the Czech Republic round.

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“We’re going to a new circuit once again and to be honest, I really enjoy being able to ride and discover new layouts. We did a test in Navarra, the circuit is fun but we have to see how the bike will adapt. I just want to think about having fun and giving my best race after race. We’ll have to take stock of the world classification at the end”.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“As in the last round, we arrive at a new circuit and this means that there are obviously a lot of question marks. However, I am confident that we can have a good weekend and get positive results. The only thing that is certain is that we will have to work hard and for this reason, I can’t wait to get on track tomorrow.”