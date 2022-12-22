NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK AND SUPERMOTOCROSS LEAGUE ANNOUNCE 2023 SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

2023 marks the first year of the SuperMotocross League which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending SuperMotocross World Championship with the top racers in the world competing for a title in a new style of racing that features the best that both indoor stadium and outdoor motocross seasons have to offer.

NBC Sports’ 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship and Monster Energy Supercross race action begins in under a month with the season opener from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., live on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. An encore presentation will air the following day on Sunday, Jan. 8, on NBC at 2 p.m. ET and on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET. CNBC will air a next-day encore for all 31 races across both series in 2023 .

The 2023 Pro Motocross season begins with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The much-anticipated newly formed SuperMotocross World Championship will culminate with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. SMX Playoff 1 will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network followed by SMX Playoff 2 on Saturday, Sept. 23, in primetime at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Final will be presented from the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

The 2023 SuperMotocross commentary team will consist of Leigh Diffey, Todd Harris, Daniel Blair, and Jason Weigandt as play-by-play announcers across all 31 events. 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart will serve as analysts throughout the year while Blair, Will Christien, and former veteran racer Jason Thomas will provide on-track reports.