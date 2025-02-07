Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing set to Defend MX2 Title

De Wolf, who will proudly debut the #1 plate for the first time, is determined to defend his title and reaffirm his status as the rider to beat in one of the most fiercely contested classes in world motocross. Meanwhile, Everts is steadily progressing in his recovery and remains fully focused on returning to peak fitness to challenge at the front.

De Wolf enjoyed a record-breaking 2024 season, delivering an astonishing seven overall Grand Prix victories and maintaining the red plate as the championship leader from start to finish. Now, as the new season looms, the Dutch rider is preparing for another intense campaign, where consistency, outright speed, and race-winning performances will be crucial in his bid for back-to-back world titles.

The 2025 MX2 World Championship is set to deliver another edge-of-the-seat season-long battle, with an ultra-competitive field of emerging talent vying for the front from the first gate drop. While de Wolf faces fresh challengers eager to dethrone him, his championship experience and unwavering determination put him in a strong position to defend his title. Meanwhile, Everts, coming off a season disrupted by injury, is highly motivated to regain form and reassert himself as a top contender in the class, further strengthening the team’s ambitions.

Before the 69th FIM Motocross World Championship officially begins in Argentina on 2nd March, de Wolf will make his #1 plate debut at Hawkstone International on 9th February, marking his first race action of 2025. Everts’ return remains under evaluation, with a final decision expected in the coming weeks.

With a formidable line-up, strong ambitions, and a hunger for success, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing is fully committed to another highly competitive MX2 season, ready to fight for victories, podiums, and ultimate championship glory in 2025.

#1 – Kay de Wolf:“My off-season has been great – lots of hard work, but nothing drastic has changed. I feel strong, confident, and ready to go. Running the #1 plate is something I’ve dreamed about my whole life, and now that I have the chance, I see it as motivation rather than pressure. The goal is simple: stay consistent, get on the podium as much as possible, and fight to defend my title.”

#26 – Liam Everts:“Recovery has been going well, and I’ve been easing back on the bike, but we’re taking it slow. Whether I’ll race the first round is still uncertain, and we’ll make a decision after my check-ups this month. Joining Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing has been a great experience – they welcomed me with open arms, and I feel at home here. My focus this season is to rebuild step by step, regain my race rhythm, and get back to the front.”

Rasmus Jorgensen – Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Team Manager:“Once again, I’m extremely proud of our entire team and the ambitious approach we have all taken during this winter period. Continuously striving for improvement in all areas is essential to achieving our goals. Kay has had a strong off-season so far, working hard to put himself in the best possible position for the season ahead—he’s embracing the #1 plate with exactly the right mindset. With Liam, the priority is getting him back to full fitness, and we won’t rush anything. He is a dedicated worker and has been a fantastic addition to the team. Having both riders on board brings great energy, and we’re excited for what’s ahead in 2025.”