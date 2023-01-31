New Beginning: 2023 GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Renews Itself

A New Beginning: GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Renews Itself for 2023

The time has finally come: the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team unveils Its 2023 colours ahead of the upcoming FIM Superbike World Championship campaign, with a brand-new rookie duo composed of Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter, set to run the new livery for the first time at the Portimao test (31st January-1st February).

Gardner and Aegerter will make their WorldSBK debuts after having already enjoyed successful careers. Indeed, the Australian already boasts a Moto2 title in 2021, while the Swiss rider is a three-time champion, after winning the last two WorldSSP campaigns and being crowned FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Champion In 2022.

Both are eager to shine in their new journey as the new GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team duo look forward to a strong season, with their target to learn and make progress at each round to allow them to fight at the front.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team colour scheme has undergone minor but significant changes to its livery. Moreover, the team is delighted to welcome back several key partners, as well as introduce new ones for this season, who will be significant in the squad’s successes.

Remy Gardner: GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

“Finally, I can see myself in blue! I’m excited about this new chapter, new paddock, and new bike; I’m thrilled. The team and Yamaha have been great, and we have enjoyed a good chemistry since the very first test. I can’t wait to start the season in Phillip Island. I am looking forward to starting a new project, and the championship looks very exciting. We’ll keep working during the test days, trying to extract as much potential as possible to be ready for the first round of the season.”

Dominique Aegerter: GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

“I’m really looking forward to riding the new colours on track, I love the scheme, and I can’t wait to show you on track the new livery. It’s cool, and I hope you’ll like it and we hope it will also be fast at every circuit, which is the most important thing. It’s nice to be part of the Yamaha and GRT family, we already enjoyed good times in the first pre-season tests, and I believe we’re working well together. We aim to improve consistently at each round, and I’m confident we can achieve this. l cannot wait for Phillip Island to begin a new, thrilling championship.”

Filippo Conti: Team Manager, GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

“We’re all excited about this new beginning. Having Remy and Dominique with us represents a thrilling challenge that everyone in the team is looking forward to. Both riders will be racing in WorldSBK for the first time, but we’re still talking about two great riders, as well as World Champions. We’ll try to help them to reach their maximum potential from the very first races, with the goal of progressing and improving at each round. I want to thank Yamaha for the support they give us every year; we’re more than ready to begin a new season together. In the same way, I’d like to thank all the partners who will support us again and say welcome to the new ones who will be crucial to the team’s results. Now we need to keep working during the test sessions to be ready for the first round of the 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship.”