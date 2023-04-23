New deal to continue with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team for another two years

RJ HAMPSHIRE FINISHES 13TH IN EAST RUTHERFORD SUPERCROSS LATE RACE CRASH PROVES COSTLY TO FINAL RESULT

Following an exciting week where RJ Hampshire signed a new deal to continue with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team for another two years, it was time to head to just outside of New York City for round 14 of the AMA Supercross season.

250 SX

The East Rutherford round of the 2023 AMA Supercross season featured the first East/West Showdown of the season, so it was the first chance to see both of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s 250 entries on track. Unfortunately, Talon Hawkins had a practice crash earlier in the week and was dealing with a tweaked shoulder. While he tried to tough out qualifying, he had to sit out the night’s action.

RJ Hampshire was showing off his usual speed aboard the FC250 in the 250 West heat, scoring a win ahead of the full pack of championship contenders. Conditions changed considerably between the heat and the main event, as a thunderstorm moved through the area, causing a delay in the action, and filling the stadium with rain. Once the call was made to resume action, he was among the leaders when the gate dropped, and he ran in the top four until the midway point, when he moved into third. On the final lap, he tried to make a move for second place, but he ended up on the bottom of the pile, and by the time he remounted, he finished in 13th position.

“I started off pretty decent in practice and felt good,” Hampshire said. “I got the holeshot in the heat race and won that. Then the rain came. It was different. We were waiting down there for an hour and a half…almost two hours. Finally, when the gate dropped, I got a decent start and just rode in third for a while. The track was brutal with the puddles. It was getting worse and worse as it went on. I saw an opening there at the end in the last corner and went for it. There was nothing else to it. I thought I would have had a good line. As soon as I cut underneath, I lost the front and I was just along for the ride there. Just hydroplaning across the water and took us both down. It’s a bummer to end it like that where I couldn’t even finish the race. I’m bummed about that, but overall, for how the race went and the whole day was, it was pretty solid. I’ll look forward to Denver and hope that I can get a win in these next two rounds.”

450 SX

The 450 side of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team continues to be sidelined. Following his crash at the Glendale round of the AMA Supercross season, Christian Craig had surgery to repair his injured elbow and is on the mend. Malcolm Stewart is also still recovering from injuries earlier in the season and was on hand in East Rutherford to check out the action, meet fans, and support RJ Hampshire’s on-track efforts.

Next Event (Round 15): April 29, 2023 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Round 14 Results: East Rutherford

250 SX East/West Shootout Results

1. Max Anstie (Honda)

2. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

3. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)

…

13. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

450 SX Results

1. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

2. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

3. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

250 SX East Rider Point Standings

1. Hunter Lawrence – 198 points

2. Haiden Deegan – 149 points

3. Max Anstie – 148 points

…

13. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 62 points

250 SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence – 176 points

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 137 points

3. Enzo Lopes – 118 points

450 SX Rider Point Standings

1. Eli Tomac – 315 points

2. Cooper Webb – 304 points

3. Chase Sexton – 294 points

…

10. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 150 points

27. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15 points