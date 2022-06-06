New development Tires available for WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes

TYRE OPTIONS FOR THIS CIRCUIT It is the time for tyre development in the fourth round of WorldSBK – with Pirelli as Title Sponsor, which takes place over the weekend at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli . In the SBK class, at the rear, two development SCX solutions in supersoft compound will join the standard SCX, SC0 and SCQ , all of them undisputed protagonists of the first three rounds. The standard soft SC1 and the development SC1 A0674 have been confirmed for the front .

class: SC1 and SC2 at the front, SCX and SC0 at the rear. Designed in 1969, Misano circuit was completely resurfaced in 2015 using a specific formulation of bitumen to counteract the effects of salt and humidity caused by the track’s proximity to the sea. The rather abrasive asphalt, combined with the possibility of very high temperatures typical of June and the right-hand corners that impose a high mechanical and thermal stress on the right shoulder are the most important challenges for the tyres. GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “So far this year we haven’t brought any development solutions for the rear yet, we’ll do it at Misano. The goal is to further improve the performance of the SCX and that’s the reason why we have developed two solutions with different characteristics compared to the standard option. Both solutions use the same compound, which is however different from the standard, and offer two different options in terms of structure. It will therefore be interesting to understand how they behave on a typically challenging track, which can be even more demanding in the case of particularly high temperatures. In short, an excellent test bench.”