New Pirelli soft front introduced for Aragón WorldSBK

For the next round of the FIM Superbike World Championship, which takes place over the weekend at the Spanish MotorLand Aragón circuit, Pirelli will make available to the riders of the premier class a new soft compound front specification, the C0927, which has never been used before. This solution represents an evolution of the B1148 specification, the first ever soft developed by Pirelli for the front axle, which has the same carcass but features a new compound which should ensure an even higher level of grip. In the Supersport class, the choice between three medium front compounds continues, with the latest addition, the B1333 specification, called upon to demonstrate its performance after a good debut at Magny-Cours. WorldSBK Front : the medium SC1 , available in 9 tyres per rider, will be accompanied by the new development SC0 in specification C0927 , available in a quantity of 6 tyres per rider.

Rear: The solutions already seen in action at Magny-Cours and in many rounds this year have been confirmed: the two super soft compound solutions, the standard SCX and the development B0800, and the soft SC0. The first two are available in 8 tyres per rider, while in the SC0 compound, the riders will have 4 tyres. Finally, for Superpole and the Superpole Race, the C0004 development SCQ will be available, which debuted at Misano and was also brought to Imola and Magny-Cours, where it was used successfully by all the riders in the 10-lap race on Sunday. WorldSSP The same solutions chosen for the French round are confirmed. All in medium compound on the front, with the standard SC1 for the WorldSSP class in size 120/70, the one used by WorldSBK in size 125/70 and the new SC1 in B1333 specification, also in size 120/70 and which has well debuted at Magny-Cours. For the rear, there are two options that riders know very well: the super soft SCX and the soft SC0, both standard. Further details on the tyre allocation are available in the technical data sheets attached to this press release. We keep on working on the new soft front "From a development point of view, in the Superbike class this season our efforts have concentrated above all on the extra soft rear, the SCQ, and on the brand new soft front, the SC0, which represented an absolute novelty. Until this year, in fact, Pirelli had never developed a tyre in SC0 compound for the front but, with the development carried out on the rear in the direction of softer solutions and the consequent introduction of compounds such as SCX and SCQ into the range, the need quickly emerged to work on a softer alternative for the front too which could offer a greater level of grip so as to balance that provided at the rear. The first specification we developed, the B1148, gave good results but did not fully satisfy us so we decided to project a new compound, the spec. C0927, which should offer an even better level of grip. We will certainly try it in Aragón and then also in Portimão and at the end of the year we will decide whether to make it a standard solution or whether to continue development next season."