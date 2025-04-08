New Pirelli supersoft tire makes its debut in the Cathedral of Speed

· Double supersoft option. For the Dutch Round of the FIM Superbike World Championship which will take place this weekend at the Assen circuit in the Netherlands, Pirelli will provide the WorldSBK class riders with two rear options in supersoft compounds: the standard SCX and the new E0126 development specification. The latter represents the latest evolution of the supersoft family and has been designed to further increase grip while maintaining consistency of performance over the distance in long races. · The SCQ is back. At the Cathedral of Speed, as the TT circuit at Assen is informally called, the extrasoft SCQ rear will be back in allocation for the first time this year, which WorldSBK riders can use in practice sessions, qualifying and the Superpole Race. · New wet front. In case of rain, in addition to the standard SCR1, the E0158 development specification will be available, which was also present in allocation for the Portuguese round but has not yet been tested by the riders as it did not rain in Portimão. · WorldWCR and Northern Talent Cup are also beginning. It is also the first race of the season for the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, for which Pirelli has been the sole tyre supplier since its debut in 2024, which will use DIABLO Superbike tyres in SC1 compound, for both the front and rear. The young talents of the Northern Talent Cup, also making their season debut, will instead have SC2 compound tyres available for both axles. Our development work now continues with the supersoft



“With the allocation of the E0126, we complete an important phase of development that involved the introduction of a new structure designed to increase grip through a greater footprint on the ground. The one used by the E0126 is in fact the same casing as the soft E0125, which we introduced in Portimão where it was widely accepted as it was the most used compound in all three races of the weekend. In addition to the casing, this new supersoft also differs from the standard SCX in terms of the compound, which has been developed to further increase consistency of performance over distance. With the right temperatures and track conditions, the supersoft is usually the most chosen compound for Race 1 and Race 2, so it will be interesting to gather the riders’ feelings and make a comparison between the standard solution and the new development specification, also in light of the results achieved in Portugal by its “sister” soft compound. For the other sessions, including qualifying and the Superpole Race, there will be the extrasoft SCQ, which is now a well-established specification and usually the riders’ favourite for overall performance and the short race. We know that the weather is always an unknown factor at Assen, which is why we will once again have the development front rain tyre in E0158 specification that we were unable to test in Portimão due to lack of rain.”