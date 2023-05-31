Notoriously grueling Keystone Challenge & Shotgun Hard Scramble Enduro

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing contender Ryder LeBlond has taken his TE 300i to a podium finish in Round 8 of the 2023 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series at the Shotgun Hard Scramble event in Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania, as teammate Colton Haaker claimed seventh position.

Comprising the notoriously gruelling Keystone Challenge, which featured both the Tough Like RORR and Shotgun Hard Scramble U.S Hard Enduro rounds, both Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team rider’s skills were on display across the two days of action.

LeBlond would take seventh position on the opening day of racing in Tamaqua before successfully navigating the extremely rocky terrain in Sugarloaf, battling for the lead on the opening lap before slotting into second position. It was there that LeBlond would remain, capping off a successful weekend of Hard Enduro competition.

LeBlond reflected. "Just finished up with Shotgun enduro here in Pennsylvania. It was a long weekend for all of us with Tough Like RORR yesterday, so I was definitely feeling it at the start of today. Got in a good groove throughout the race – started out behind Trystan [Hart] and Cody [Webb], made the move on them early and then slotted into second. All in all, a good weekend, we made improvements, and stoked to come away with some good results."

Rounds 3 and 4 of the championship concluded with sixth and seventh place results for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Hakker across the Keystone Challenge, marking two consistent results to add to his 2023 campaign.

Haaker commented. "It was a consistent weekend for us and definitely a tough one. To come out of here with a couple of top 10 results is a positive and we can continue to work forward from here."

Round 9: June 24 – Kellogg, Idaho June 24 – Kellogg, Idaho

Overall Pro Results – Tough Like RORR

1. Trystan Hart (KTM)

2. Cody Webb (SHR)

3. Jonny Walker (BET)

…

6. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

7. Ryder LeBlond – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Overall Pro Results – Shotgun

1. Trystan Hart (KTM)

2. Ryder LeBlond – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Cody Webbb (SHR)

…

7. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing