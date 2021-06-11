Opening round 2021 Endurance World Championship at Le Mans France

YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL SUZUKI 1ST IN EWC PRACTICE AND QUALIFYING

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 10.

Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki: GSX-R1000R – 1st

The Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki team topped today’s initial practice and qualifying sessions ahead of this weekend’s opening round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship at Le Mans in France.

Team riders Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli, Xavier Simeon and Kazuki Watanabe put the GSX-R1000R around the Bugatti Circuit in a time of 1:36.429, a fraction ahead of YART and BMW Motorrad on combined times after four sessions.

Taking the top-three rider times, Simeon posted a lap of 1:36.200, Black a 1:36.495 and Guintoli a 1:36.592.

Tomorrow, the team is on track for Q2 ahead of Saturday’s 44th edition of the 24 Heures Motos.