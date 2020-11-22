Pabio Quartararo wins the BMW M Award in MotoGP for the first time

Portimão. A premiere for the iconic BMW M Award: In the 2020 season, Frenchman Fabio Quartararo was the fastest qualifier in MotoGP, which saw him added to the list of winners of this special competition for the first time. His reward for his performances is the BMW M Award winner’s car for 2020: the new BMW M2 CS (combined fuel consumption: 10.4 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 238 g/km*). The winner’s car was presented during the MotoGP season finale at the weekend as Portimão in Portugal hosted Grand Prix motorcycle racing for the first time.

Quartararo claimed pole position four times during the MotoGP season, which was more times than any of his rivals. He picked up a total of 225 points for the BMW M Award classification, his lead over his closest rival being 13 points. Quartararo’s victory in the 2020 season ended the impressive record streak of Spain’s Marc Márquez, who won the BMW M Award seven years in a row between 2013 and 2019. However, this year Márquez missed much of the season due to injury.

After the final qualifying session of the season on Saturday, winner Quartararo was presented with his new BMW M2 CS. In attendance at the award ceremony was Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports. Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH, abstained from travelling to Portugal due to the current coronavirus situation, but followed the final from Munich.

“First of all, I would like to thank Dorna for managing to organise an exciting MotoGP season with 15 Grands Prix against all odds in this difficult year globally. It wasn’t an easy task, but Dorna made it possible,” said Flasch. “It meant we were able to appear as title sponsor for the first time at the ‘BMW M Grand Prix of Styria’ at Spielberg as part of our involvement as the ‘Official Car of MotoGP’. We were also able to continue the BMW M Award tradition and present it for the 18th time this year. Congratulations to Fabio Quartararo, who more than deserves this prize with four pole positions and a total of nine starting places on the front row. We selected the BMW M2 CS for the winner’s car this year, our limited special edition, with which we bring many components from racing onto the road. We hope Fabio has a lot of fun with his new high-performance car!”

“Congratulations to Fabio Quartararo. He was really impressive in qualifying this season and impressed all of us with his speed,” said Ezpeleta during the award ceremony at Portimão. “I would like to thank our long-standing, reliable partner BMW M GmbH, on whose support we have always been able to rely, even in this year that has not been an easy one. There was never any doubt that the BMW M Award for the fastest qualifier would be presented this season as well; despite it being a very different season to usual. This competition is highly valued by our riders and with the winner’s car, BMW M GmbH raised the bar once again. You can see that the BMW M2 CS was born on the racetrack and I am sure it will get Fabio’s motorsport heart racing.”

“What a crazy, exciting season. I’m delighted to have won the race for the BMW M Award,” said winner Quartararo. “It’s great that BMW M GmbH has been acknowledging our performances in qualifying with this special prize for so many years. Many thanks for this recognition. I’m already really looking forward to taking my new BMW M2 CS for a spin. It looks like a racing car for the road and is no doubt a lot of fun. Huge thanks to BMW M GmbH!”

The BMW M2 CS is the first exclusive, limited special edition from BMW M GmbH in the premium compact class. The high-performance car contains numerous components developed for racing. The inline 6-cylinder engine with M TwinPower turbo technology and 3.0 litre capacity reaches 450 hp, with a maximum torque of 550 Nm. This performance is brought to the road by the 7-speed M double-clutch transmission (M DCT) and the Adaptive M suspension. The BMW M2 CS accelerates from 0 to 100 km/ h in 4.0 seconds. The carbon bonnet weighing 50 percent less and with a striking central air vent increases downforce and improves engine cooling. The roof is manufactured from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastics (CFRP). The sporty look of the BMW M2 CS continues in the interior, with the lightweight M Sports seats with bucket-style design and integrated headrests as well as the M Sports steering wheel among other things. The performance qualities of the BMW M2 CS make it the perfect foundation for the BMW M2 CS Racing, which BMW M Motorsport added to its BMW M Customer Racing range as a customer racing car this season.

The BMW M Award is an important pillar in BMW M GmbH’s commitment as “Official Car of MotoGP”. The fastest qualifier in the MotoGP has been awarded the prize of an exclusive high-performance car at the end of every season since 2003. The riders pick up points for their positions in qualifying at every Grand Prix weekend, in line with the scoring system for races. The record winner of the BMW M Award is Marc Márquez, who won the award seven times in a row. Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner have won the BMW M Award three times each. Jorge Lorenzo has been awarded the best qualifier two times to date; Sete Gibernau and Nicky Hayden have each won once. Quartararo is a new addition to this list with his 2020 win.

