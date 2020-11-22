MotoGP Danilo Petrucci still struggling to find himself comfortable on his bike

Portuguese GP. Fourth-row start for Andrea Dovizioso, twelfth in qualifying at Portimão. Danilo Petrucci, in eighteenth, will start from the sixth row

Andrea Dovizioso, fourth at the end of FP3, set the twelfth fastest time in Q2 and will start from the fourth row of the grid in the last Grand Prix of the 2020 MotoGP season;

Difficult qualifying for Danilo Petrucci: the rider from Terni will start from the sixth row in tomorrow’s race at Portimão;

Jack Miller, the fastest at the end of the first three free practice sessions, set the third-fastest time in qualifying and therefore he will start from the first row of the grid with the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Pramac Racing Team.

Andrea Dovizioso will start from the fourth row of the grid in the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix which, for the first time, will be held tomorrow at the spectacular Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão. The rider from Romagna, who gained access directly to Q2 by finishing fourth in this morning’s FP3, was unable to go beyond the twelfth fastest time in qualifying, stopping the clock at 1:39.587, only 695 thousandths of a second off Oliveira’s pole position.

Danilo Petrucci, who is still struggling to find himself comfortable on his bike at the Portuguese race track, will start from the sixth row in the last GP of the 2020 season. Twentieth at the end of the first three free practice sessions, the rider from Terni had to take part in the Q1 session, which he closed with the eighth fastest time in 1:40.091, and therefore he will start from the eighteenth position.

Jack Miller has been the protagonist of a great qualifying session today. After topping the timesheets in FP3, the Australian rider of the Pramac Racing Team closed the official qualifying session in third place, taking for the fifth time this year a front-row start for tomorrow’s race.

Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 1:39.587 (12th)

“I am a little disappointed with the result achieved today in qualifying: compared to yesterday we had managed to take several steps forward. It won’t be an easy race starting so far back, as here, in Portimão, there are not many overtaking spots. In any case, our pace for the race is good, and our direct rivals in the championship are not far off. Tomorrow it will be crucial to get a good start off the grid”.

Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 1:40.091 (18th)

“It’s been a complicated day. Unfortunately, I still can’t get a good feeling with the bike on this track. We are working hard to try to find a good setup. Now we will do some more tests in the warm-up tomorrow morning. Hopefully, we can find some solutions that will allow me to fight for the top ten and have a good race tomorrow”.

The Ducati Team riders will head out again tomorrow at 10:00 AM local time (GMT +0.00) for the 20 minutes of warm-up, before taking to the track for the final Grand Prix of the 2020 MotoGP season (25 laps) at 2:00 PM.