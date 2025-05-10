Pirelli SCX record-breaking pole for Gonzalez in Moto2 and Quiles fastest in Moto3

|Gonzalez improved the all-time lap record by more than half a second, also thanks to the new supersoft rear compound; Kelso sets new Moto3™ lap benchmark
|
· Manuel Gonzalez (Kalex), current leader of the World Championship, made the most of the SCX rear supersoft combined with the front SC1 to take pole at the Le Mans circuit for tomorrow’s Moto2™ race with a lap of 1’34.315. The Spaniard was fastest in three of the four sessions and all the riders in qualifying used the same tyres, including second qualifier Barry Baltus and third Diogo Moreira, also on Kalex.
· Pole position for Maximo Quiles (KTM) in Moto3™, coming in at 1’39.947 with Pirelli tyres in hard SC2 compound at the front and medium SC1 at the rear. Also on the front row were KTM riders Guido Pini, second, and Joel Kelso, third, both qualified with the medium SC1 on both axles.
· New all-time lap records were set in both classes. In Moto2™, poleman Gonzalez’s qualifying time of 1’34.315 improved by more than half a second compared to 2024, while in Moto3™ the new all-time lap record was set by Joel Kelso (KTM) in FP2, with a time of 1’39.885, more than two tenths faster than the record set by David Alonso in 2024.
Improved track record laps in both classes