Pirelli tire options for Australian WorldSBK round

· Race allocation. Following the results and the evidence that emerged, the solutions used in the two days of pre-season testing are also confirmed for the races. The WorldSBK riders will therefore have medium SC1 and hard SC2 for the front, coupled with the soft SC0, which can only be used for qualifying, and two development mediums, the D0286 and the new D0922, for the rear. The same front compounds are also utilised for WorldSSP, to be combined with the development medium A1128 as the only rear option. · New rear for WorldSBK. The D0922 is a completely new solution and was used for the first time ever in this testing. Compared to the standard medium SC1 and the D0286 (which made its debut last year at Most), it has both different structure and compounds with the aim of offering more consistent performance and greater stability as well as greater robustness to the benefit of wear. · The numbers 11 are number 1 in the tests. In both classes, all sessions have always had only one rider in the lead. Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was the fastest in WorldSBK, setting the fastest time in 1’28.680 in the third session on Tuesday morning. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) dominated WorldSSP to set the fastest lap for his class in 1’31.595s in the fourth and final session. The race number of both riders is 11! · Flag-to-Flag format. As announced by Dorna a few weeks ago, in consideration of the new particularly abrasive asphalt, the uncertainty related to the temperatures encountered this season and given that teams and riders arrive at this appointment with still work to do in the set-up of the new bikes, the races will take place in a Flag-to-Flag regime with a mandatory pit-stop to change the tyres. Positive feedback on tyre performance from a race perspective



“We are satisfied with the work done by the teams and riders during the two days of testing. Although aware that the races would be held in a Flag-to-Flag regime with a mandatory pit-stop to change the tyres, several riders did some long runs using the same tyres well beyond the laps scheduled for the races, although in some cases these laps were carried out not consecutively but returning to the pits between one stint and another. All the solutions we allocated were tested and the performance of all the tyres was very good with no obvious signs of fatigue or wear, which is why they are all confirmed for the races. It should be noted that the track temperatures of these two days have been quite low, and we know how much the heat at this circuit can negatively affect performance. However, we have collected very useful data, especially on the new D0922 rear spec. which had never been used before by the riders and which seems to have been much appreciated for the greater stability offered. All information that we will treasure for the future. Based on the evidence that has emerged so far, we expect to see some good races over the weekend.”