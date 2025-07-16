Pol Espargaro to substitute Maverick Viñales at 2025 Grand Prix of Czechia

Red Bull KTM Tech3 will push both of their KTM RC16s into action this weekend at Brno with Red Bull KTM test rider Pol Espargaro making his first race appearance of 2025. The Spaniard will replace countryman Maverick Viñales who underwent successful left shoulder surgery in Italy this week.

Viñales injured his shoulder in a Q2 crash in the wet at Sachsenring last Saturday. #12 is now on the path to recovery but the Red Bull KTM Tech3 crew will rely on former recruit Pol Espargaro for round twelve and the final Grand Prix before the summer break. The 34-year-old joins Enea Bastianini in the pitbox, who has recovered sufficiently from appendicitis.

MotoGP last lapped Brno in 2020 where Espargaro was vying for victory after qualifying 6th on the grid.

Pol Espargaro: “Obviously, it’s never a good thing to take part in a GP because you have to replace an injured rider. So, first of all, I want to wish a speedy recovery to Maverick. I will try to do my best this weekend, also trying to help as much as possible my teammates and the technicians. It’s been a long time since our last visit to Brno, which is a fantastic track. The last time we raced here I felt super-good in my best period with KTM so let’s see how it is with the new surface. I don’t have any expectations apart from enjoying the weekend and having some useful days for our project.”

Aki Ajo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “We’re pleased that Maverick’s surgery has gone well so far and he now has a few extra weeks to get better and prepared for our home race in August. Thanks to Pol for stepping in and making sure our MotoGP effort can be at full strength for this Grand Prix. We have been making progress every weekend up to this half season point, and Pol obviously has deep knowledge of the bike, our work, the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team and Brno itself.”