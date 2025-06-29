Pole and record for Moreira in Moto2 with Rueda fastest in Moto3

|The soft rear E0125 development continues to be highly appreciated by all Moto2™ riders, who prefer it to the standard SC0 for grip and performance consistency
· At Assen, Diogo Moreira (Kalex) took his third consecutive pole in Moto2™ and also set a new all-time lap record in 1’34.777, improving the time set by Fermín Aldeguer in 2024 by almost half a second. Behind the Brazilian, were Spanish riders Iván Ortolá (Boscoscuro) and Mauel Gonzalez (Kalex). In qualifying – and in all the sessions held, from Practice onwards – all riders used the new rear soft E0125 specification with the front SC1 soft.
· Pole position for José Antonio Rueda (KTM) in Moto3™. With a time of 1’39.757, the Spanish rider missed the all-time lap record set in 2024 by Collin Veijer by just 54 thousandths of a second. Behind him were his teammate, Álvaro Carpe (KTM), and David Almansa (Honda). Both KTM riders used medium SC2 compound tyres at the front and soft SC1 at the rear, while third-placed Almansa opted for soft SC1 at the front.
· With around 23°C of air and 32°C of asphalt temperature, Qualifying was the hottest session held on these first two days, which, on average, were rather cool. The coldest session was Moto3™ FP1, held in the wet with 14°C of air and 17°C of asphalt temperature.
The soft rear E0125 development is increasingly convincing in Moto2™