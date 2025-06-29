Pole and record for Moreira in Moto2 with Rueda fastest in Moto3

· At Assen, Diogo Moreira (Kalex) took his third consecutive pole in Moto2™ and also set a new all-time lap record in 1’34.777, improving the time set by Fermín Aldeguer in 2024 by almost half a second. Behind the Brazilian, were Spanish riders Iván Ortolá (Boscoscuro) and Mauel Gonzalez (Kalex). In qualifying – and in all the sessions held, from Practice onwards – all riders used the new rear soft E0125 specification with the front SC1 soft. · Pole position for José Antonio Rueda (KTM) in Moto3™. With a time of 1’39.757, the Spanish rider missed the all-time lap record set in 2024 by Collin Veijer by just 54 thousandths of a second. Behind him were his teammate, Álvaro Carpe (KTM), and David Almansa (Honda). Both KTM riders used medium SC2 compound tyres at the front and soft SC1 at the rear, while third-placed Almansa opted for soft SC1 at the front. · With around 23°C of air and 32°C of asphalt temperature, Qualifying was the hottest session held on these first two days, which, on average, were rather cool. The coldest session was Moto3™ FP1, held in the wet with 14°C of air and 17°C of asphalt temperature. The soft rear E0125 development is increasingly convincing in Moto2™



“In these first two days, at Assen we recorded rather low temperatures, with the morning sessions always a few degrees colder than those of the early afternoon, and even wet in the case of Moto3™ FP1. Very different conditions than Mugello and Aragón’s heat, where the soft rear E0125 development in Moto2™ was used for the second time after the success obtained on its debut at Silverstone. Here in Holland too, as witnessed already in the two previous GPs in which it was present, after a quick comparison with the standard SC0 in FP1 on Friday morning, the E0125 immediately obtained the preferences of all the riders. It was the only rear option used in the following sessions, and helped to set the new all-time lap record already in yesterday afternoon’s Practice, improved today in Qualifying. Almost certainly the E0125 will also be the only solution we will see in tomorrow’s race, in combination with the soft SC1 front. Until now, the new solution has always won against the standard soft, because the riders appreciate its higher grip and performance consistency. This result gives us clear and important indications concerning our development work. As for Moto3™, the soft SC1 rear will be the reference option for the race, in combination with the SC1 front for Honda riders, and with SC2 for KTM riders, with rare exceptions”.