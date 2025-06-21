Positive Friday for Aprilia Racing at Mugello

MARCO BEZZECCHI SIXTH FASTEST – GOES STRAIGHT INTO Q2. LORENZO SAVADORI CONTINUES DEVELOPMENT WORK ON RS-GP25
The opening day of practice at the Mugello Circuit concluded positively for Aprilia Racing and Marco Bezzecchi, who secured direct access to Q2 by clocking the sixth-fastest time in practice.
Racing in front of his home crowd, Bezzecchi got off to a strong start by dominating Free Practice 1 and confirming the solid connection he has built with the RS-GP25. He continued to show a strong pace throughout the session, competitive both over long runs and on the time-attack. The Italian rider finished the practice session with the sixth-fastest time, just three-tenths of a second behind the pace-setter, securing direct access to Q2.
Lorenzo Savadori, focused on development work with the RS-GP25, finished the practice session in 21st place and will need to go through Q1.
The bike has performed quite well since this morning. There are still a few things we need to fine-tune, but I must say we took a significant step forward during the tests, and I’ve felt more comfortable on the bike from the beginning. When I fitted a soft rear tyre, I finally managed to improve a bit. Even though I’m still a little way off the front riders, I’m satisfied overall.
We’re gradually getting closer, and all the elements are already beginning to work quite well. There are still a few areas where we need to improve. We’ve identified them, but they’re not easy to fix in a short period. All things considered, the bike is functioning well here at Mugello.
A good start for Aprilia Racing and especially for Marco, at a circuit that ranks among his favourites. It’s very encouraging to kick off the weekend like this in front of the Italian fans. The Aragón test proved extremely useful, and many of the solutions we tried there have been successfully implemented here, yielding tangible results. We’ll keep working ahead of qualifying while also supporting the ongoing development work Lorenzo is doing.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Bulega on top form, comes close to a hat-trick of wins at Jerez. Difficult weekend for Bautista. Newly-crowned World Supersport champion Huertas concludes Race-2 in fourth. It was a weekend to remember for Nicolò Bulega. […]
Thrilling Most Race 1 Sees Razgatlıoğlu Fight to Second Place Toprak Razgatlıoğlu took a sensational second place, while light rain did nothing to dampen the excitement of Race 1 at Autodrom Most at the sixth […]
Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Luciano Benavides has completed the 645-kilometre stage five of Dakar 2024, posting the ninth-quickest time. Unfortunately, after suffering a technical issue with his FR 450 Rally in the final five kilometres of […]