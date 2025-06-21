Positive Friday for Aprilia Racing at Mugello

The opening day of practice at the Mugello Circuit concluded positively for Aprilia Racing and Marco Bezzecchi, who secured direct access to Q2 by clocking the sixth-fastest time in practice. Racing in front of his home crowd, Bezzecchi got off to a strong start by dominating Free Practice 1 and confirming the solid connection he has built with the RS-GP25. He continued to show a strong pace throughout the session, competitive both over long runs and on the time-attack. The Italian rider finished the practice session with the sixth-fastest time, just three-tenths of a second behind the pace-setter, securing direct access to Q2. Lorenzo Savadori, focused on development work with the RS-GP25, finished the practice session in 21st place and will need to go through Q1.