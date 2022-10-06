Powerhouse 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross seasons

Robertson turned pro in 2020 after successfully concluding his amateur career with a pair of Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross titles at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and the Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award. Although it’s been a roller coaster start to his pro career with injuries that have sidelined him from a full season, the 20-year-old has shown speed up front. He notched a pair of runner-up finishes at the challenging Daytona Supercross these past two seasons and earned his first outdoor overall podium this Summer at the RedBud National. Back to full fitness, Robertson is eager to get back on track and go racing with Yamaha.