Preparations for 2024 MotoGP World Championship resume at Lusail International Circuit Qatar

The Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to get back on track in Qatar for the final two days of pre-season testing

Preparations for the 2024 MotoGP World Championship resume for the Ducati Lenovo Team at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. In fact, at the track located just a few kilometres from Doha and which will host the inaugural Grand Prix of the new season on March 10, the final two days of pre-season testing will take place on Monday, February 19, and Tuesday, February 20.

For Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, the two free practice sessions of eight hours each will be an opportunity to continue the development of their Desmosedici GPs in 2024 configuration that began a few weeks ago at Sepang during the first three days of testing for this year. During the Qatar test, it will also be crucial to start the fine-tuning work on the bikes ahead of the first race weekend, which, as usual, will take place at night at Lusail.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team):

“We are very close to the start of the Championship, and these last two days will be crucial. At Sepang, we managed to do a great job, but we still haven’t reached 100%. I would say, however, that we have come very close and that the development is at a good 80%. Here in Qatar, the goal will be to reconfirm the feeling we had in Malaysia and then start working ahead of the race weekend. We have two very intense days ahead of us, but I am confident this test will also provide positive feedback.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team):

“The test in Malaysia went well and was very important. We found good weather and managed to complete the three-day program. Now, we’ll have another two days of testing in Qatar, and they’ll be just as important. The program will be more or less the same as Sepang: being a different track and having different conditions, we’ll try the same items again to collect new data to compare and understand how the bike behaves. In addition, it will also be important to start working for the first GP that will be held here in Lusail in a few weeks’ time”.

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track on Monday, February 19, at 14:00 local time (CET +2) for the first 8-hour test session.