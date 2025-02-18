Bulega Leads Two-Day Test at Phillip Island (Australia). Extremely Positive Vibes for Bautista (Fifth).

With two days of activity at the Phillip Island circuit (Australia), the preseason of the 2025 World Superbike Championship comes to a close.

Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista gathered valuable information on set-up and tyres ahead of the first round of the season, which gets underway on Friday morning at the iconic Australian circuit.

The Italian rider was fastest in all four sessions, although this afternoon’s session was partially compromised by rain, forcing the riders to remain in the pits for long periods.

It was also a fruitful two days for Alvaro Bautista, who seems to have rediscovered a good feeling with his Ducati Panigale V4R.

These are the top five positions in the combined classification of the four sessions.

P1 N. Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11) 1’28.680

P2 A. Iannone (Ducati) 1’29.162 +0.482

P3 D. Petrucci (Ducati) 1’29.179 +0.499

P4 T. Razgatlioglu (BMW) 1’29.247 +0.567

P5 A. Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’29.477 +0.797

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“It was an excellent two days of testing, so we confidently arrived at the season’s first round. We have worked hard to gather important information that we can use to iron out the final details in these two days before free practice. I feel confident because this is my favourite circuit. I can’t wait to get back on track”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“I’m delighted with how things went in these tests. I’ve found the feeling I’ve been seeking for a long time. Finally, we could ride on track with excellent continuity after the bad weather we experienced in Jerez and Portimao. I am also pleased with our work with the tyres, which allows us to have clear ideas”